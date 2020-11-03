Young learners can enjoy the 'Little Tike Hike' starting Friday

Botna Bend Park, 42926 Mahogany Road in Hancock, is offering a “Little Tike Hike” starting Friday and running through Nov. 30.

The quarter-mile long trail is a self-guided hike for families with little ones — the hike is geared towards kids from 3-years-old to 5-years-old — to help them experience and learn more about nature through activities posted throughout the trail, according to Pottawattamie County Conservation.

The Little Tike Hike was created to serve our youngest learners which are an important group of learners for our Environmental Education department,” said Kate Simmons, community relations coordinator at Hitchcock Nature Center.

The hike was originally conceived to a be a guided hike, but the format was changed to be self-guided due to COVID-19, she said.

“This is an ‘out & back’ hike, once you reach the end of the trail you turn around and head back to the trailhead, making a .5-mile round-trip hike,” said a press release. “Of course, if you are having fun you can choose to continue on & enjoy more of the beautiful trails at Botna Bend Park without posted activities.”

It begins on the north side of the bison pen and signs will be posted to help those get started.