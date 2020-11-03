Young learners can enjoy the 'Little Tike Hike' starting Friday

Botna Bend Park, 42926 Mahogany Road in Hancock, is offering a “Little Tike Hike” starting Friday and running through Nov. 30.
The quarter-mile long trail is a self-guided hike for families with little ones — the hike is geared towards kids from 3-years-old to 5-years-old — to help them experience and learn more about nature through activities posted throughout the trail, according to Pottawattamie County Conservation.
The Little Tike Hike was created to serve our youngest learners which are an important group of learners for our Environmental Education department,” said Kate Simmons, community relations coordinator at Hitchcock Nature Center.
The hike was originally conceived to a be a guided hike, but the format was changed to be self-guided due to COVID-19, she said.
“This is an ‘out & back’ hike, once you reach the end of the trail you turn around and head back to the trailhead, making a .5-mile round-trip hike,” said a press release. “Of course, if you are having fun you can choose to continue on & enjoy more of the beautiful trails at Botna Bend Park without posted activities.”
It begins on the north side of the bison pen and signs will be posted to help those get started.
“All activities stress observing and interacting with nature and include things like breathing deep to see what there is to smell or observing shapes & textures with your hands,” Simmons said.
The hike is available during regular park hours — 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. — and participants without a Pottawattamie Conservation Membership must pay $3 for a day pass per vehicle. The day pass can be paid with exact change or check at the front gate or campground paybox.
You can purchase a membership online at pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com. For more information visit bit.ly/3ehXJMv.
