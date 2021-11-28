Historic General Dodge House decked out for the holidays

It’s time for Christmas at the Historic General Dodge House, 605 S. Third St.

The Victorian mansion, a National Historic Landmark, is decked out for the holidays and has unveiled its 24 Christmas trees creatively decorated by families and organizations from the community.

“They get better every year,” said Tom Emmett, executive director of the Dodge House. “A lot of our folks have been decorating for six or eight, 15, 20 years. Some of our trees are done by local florists.”

“This year, we reached out to the community asking for help to assemble all of the Christmas trees,” said Michelle Hrdlicka, director of operations. “We were overwhelmed by the response.”

One of the groups that stepped up to the plate was the Iowa Western Community College baseball team, Hrdlicka said.

“Marc Rardin, head coach, lined up 30 of his players to assemble 24 Christmas trees,” she said. “Heartland Family Service’s Iowa Work Program provided a group of six women to assemble three trees in the Beresheim House.”