History You Can't Dodge: The Beresheims — Friends in Life and Death

Every homeowner knows that immediate neighbors have a profound impact on one’s quality of life. General Grenville Dodge — builder of the 1869 Historic National Landmark home, now a museum — understood this well. That’s what motivated Dodge to give the lot just south of the Dodge House to the Beresheim family to build their new and modern 1899 home.

Today, the Beresheim House serves as an orientation center for the Dodge House Museum experience. It also showcases an amazing a gift shop, historic displays and provides space for administrative offices.

All guests begin their tour of the Historic General Dodge House at the Beresheim House. (The Dodge House campus is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are not required with the exception of large groups.)

While many stately homes in Council Bluffs have been torn down in the name of “progress,” the Beresheim House stands alongside the Dodge House like an old friend. More than neighbors, the Beresheims were friends to the Dodges. Both John Beresheim and his son, August, held multiple roles at the Council Bluffs Savings Bank (founded by the Dodge Family), including the role of bank president.

John Beresheim was born a world away in 1830 near the town of Pfalz, Germany. He immigrated to the United States in 1853 at the young age of 23. He sensed opportunity out west and settled in Council Bluffs in 1856. Beresheim provided for his family by engaging in general merchandising in partnership with a fellow German immigrant. In 1870, he was employed by the Pacific National Bank and later that year, when Pacific National was liquidated, Beresheim worked under Nathan Dodge. (Dodge’s younger brother whose descendants manage NP Dodge Real Estate today.) When Nathan Dodge retired, John Beresheim, and later, his son, August, served as bank president.

Both John and his son, August, were remembered as competent in management, honest and direct.

The Beresheims were close to the Dodge family in life, work and death. The graves of the Beresheim family rest adjacent to the Dodge Family crypt in Walnut Cemetery.