Dodge Connection: 'When a little too much was just enough'

I hear it all the time: A local will say, “Nope, I’ve not visited the Dodge House since I was a kid.” Or, to my complete dismay, a life-long resident will confess, “I’ve never visited.”
Don’t miss out! The Dodge House is the crown jewel of Council Bluffs.
Walking into the Historic General Dodge House is like walking into a time capsule; an opportunity to see and feel and understand the rhythms of life in an era so vastly different from ours. Given that we’ve all been staring at the same walls in our own dwellings these past few months, why not check out what entertained families in their homes in times long past?
The Victorians built their homes with great consideration given to the needs of both their families and guests. It has always been said that the glorious appointments of the Dodge House are “a little too much” and made folks feel at home with the satisfaction that it was “just enough.” This goes well with the Dodge family motto: “Let me live a life of gentle ease.”
Upon entering the Second Empire Victorian mansion built in 1869, an elegant foyer with an oval staircase at the far end provides a stunning view. The eye immediately goes halfway up the staircase to the oldest antique in the home — a banjo clock crafted around 1800 by America’s greatest clock-maker in history, Simon Willard.
Next, you’ll gaze up at the 15-foot-high ceilings ornamented with beautiful crown molding. Most of the items in this space are original. Dodge’s hat and cane seem waiting his to return. A French-made étagère (a piece of furniture with open shelves for displaying ornaments) may look like it’s crafted from wood, when in fact it’s made entirely of papier-mâché and mother-of-pearl. Astounding.
Turning to the right you enter the library. Every item in this room belonged to General Dodge. It includes the family Bible, Dodge’s battle and ceremonial swords, and an 1866 Yellow Boy Winchester repeating rifle presented to Dodge by his then-employer, the Union Pacific upon Dodge’s completion of the eastern half of the Transcontinental Railroad. A solarium lies beyond the library — warm, bright and cozy.
Adjacent to the library is the dining room. Its table and chairs have hosted five presidents and many military generals.
A samovar (tea warmer) presented to Dodge by the last Tsar of Russia, Nicholas II (in thanks for assistance with the Trans-Siberian Railroad), rests below a grand tea set given by the grateful citizens of Saint Louis, Missouri following Dodge’s successful pacification of Confederates there during the Civil War.
The original family china sits on the table, awaiting dinner guests. A set of baccarat hand-crafted crystal goblets, one of which Abraham Lincoln used during a visit to Council Bluffs in 1859, adds to the elegant mystique of the place settings.
Across the hall, twin parlors capture a glow from matching chandeliers. Custom-built pier mirrors make the rooms appear even larger. Many of the furnishings in these rooms are original.
A painting above one of the fireplaces, a gift to General Dodge from the French government, depicts an ordered military parade in a park—familiar content for General Dodge.
The second floor consists of three bedrooms (two of which enjoyed hot and cold running water), a “modern” bathroom, nursery, two sleeping porches, the General’s den and sleeping alcove. The den is filled with the largest surviving collection of George Simons paintings. Simons, Dodge’s cook during his railroad surveys, preserves the earliest images of American settlements in Iowa and Nebraska. You can also see the general’s shoes, canes and personal grooming items--a peek into the most private aspects of the Dodge family’s life.
Mrs. Dodge’s bedroom contains some of the finest bedroom furniture in the nation. The Renaissance Revival set was once proudly displayed in the famed Ogden Hotel right here in Council Bluffs which welcomed prestigious guests.
The furniture is highly notable, as it won an award at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition in 1876. (The event was the first World’s Fair to be held in the United States.) The bed, dresser and nightstand are witnesses to classic American creativity and ingenuity.
The Art Nouveau room is a turn of the last century style known for its appreciation of the feminine body, flowing curves and nature. The room features an unusual Pearpoint Puffy Apple Tree Lamp — unique and rare. The lamp is ornamented in rich green leaves with bluish highlights with lovely pink and white apple blossoms surrounding orange and yellow apples. The shade is further graced with three bumble bees on one side and two colorful butterflies on the opposing side. The shade rests on a Pairpoint tree trunk base with a double socket cluster.
The ballroom on the third floor, still used today for celebrations, displays a painting of Council Bluffs by Simons that pictures our community as it appeared in 1854. Complementing the landscape painting is a rosewood piano from 1862 that, from time to time, comes alive when musicians entertain guests. Adjacent to the ballroom, three doors lead to the once-occupied servant’s quarters.
The kitchen is complemented with the original servant call-system box, marble kitchen sink, pantry, servant’s staircase and butler’s service pantry. Downstairs, the original laundry room now displays items from Dodge’s bank office (Council Bluffs Savings and Loan, now Availa Bank) and the wine cellar holds an array of display cases that convey different moments from the General’s storied life.
You are invited to the Dodge House to “live a life of gentle ease” for an afternoon. Enjoy history as it comes alive and learn about a time, though past, that still impacts our lives to this day. We’ll see you soon at the Dodge House where “a little too much is just enough.”
The Historic General Dodge House is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admission is at 4 p.m. Adults, $10. Children, seniors and military, $5. Face masks are required and provided upon request. No appointment is necessary with the exception of large groups.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!