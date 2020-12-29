State Historical Society seeks nominees for awards, board

The State Historical Society of Iowa is accepting nominations for its Excellence in Iowa History Awards and for members to serve on its 12-member board of trustees.
The Excellence in Iowa History Awards recognize individuals, organizations and communities that made outstanding contributions to the study and practice of Iowa history during 2020, as well as outstanding publications, local history initiatives and significant, long-term achievements in Iowa history, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
Nominations for the Shambaugh Award (for books) are due Jan. 2, 2021, and all other nominations are due Feb. 1, 2021. More information about eligibility, criteria and submission directions can be found at iowaculture.gov.
Award categories include the following:
William J. Petersen & Edgar R. Harlan Award
The Petersen/Harlan Award recognizes an individual, group or organization that has made significant long-term or continuing contributions to Iowa history. It is named in honor of two legends at the State Historical Society of Iowa, William J. Petersen and Edgar R. Harlan. Petersen, long-time curator of the State Historical Society in Iowa City, was known for his book, “Steamboating on the Mississippi.” Harlan served as the second director and curator of the Historical Department of Iowa and played a key role in acquiring many of the museum’s most important collections.
Loren Horton Community History Award
The Loren Horton Award goes to the best project that increases awareness and participation in Iowa history on a local level. The award recognizes an individual, group or organization whose outstanding local history project was completed during the previous calendar year. The award honors Loren Horton, who represented the State Historical Society of Iowa in many capacities from 1973 until his retirement in 1996. As field services coordinator and senior historian, Horton’s work brought him in close contact with many local historical organizations.
George Mills & Louise Noun Award
The Mills/Noun Award recognizes the author of “the most significant article on an Iowa history topic published in a popular history periodical during the previous calendar year.” To be eligible, the article must be an original essay (not less than 1,000 words) about an Iowa history topic published in 2020. The award is named in honor of Iowa reporter and popular historian George Mills and historian of women’s history and philanthropist Louise Noun.
Mildred Throne & Charles Aldrich Award
The Throne/Aldrich Award is given to the author of the most significant article on Iowa history in a professional history journal during the previous calendar year. To be eligible, the article must be written about an Iowa history topic or a subject concerning the nation and the Midwest with an Iowa focus. Some examples include regional and local studies of political, economic, social, cultural, ethnic, institutional, archaeological and architectural history. The award is named in honor of Mildred Throne, longtime editor of the Iowa Journal of History and Politics, and Charles Aldrich, who founded the third series of the Annals of Iowa.
Benjamin F. Shambaugh Award
The Shambaugh Award recognizes the author of the most significant book published about Iowa history during the previous calendar year. It is named in honor of Benjamin F. Shambaugh, the superintendent of the State Historical Society of Iowa for 40 years and professor of political economy at the University of Iowa. Shambaugh is known as one of the founders of the “new social science” at the turn of the 20th century.
Board nominations are due March 1, 2021
The State Historical Society of Iowa is accepting nominations for members to serve on its board of trustees. Nominations can be submitted by any person, but nominees must be members of the State Historical Society of Iowa and willing to attend five meetings per year and serve on various committees, the press release stated.
To submit a nomination or receive more information, contact Jessica RundRundlett at State Historical Society of Iowa, 600 E. Locust St., Des Moines, IA 50319, 515-281-7471 or jessica.rundlett@iowa.gov. Nominations should be accompanied by a brief biography of the nominee — 250 words maximum, written in narrative form. Nominations must be received in the State Historical Society of Iowa office or postmarked by March 1, 2021.
Nominees will be slated on a ballot, and the State Historical Society membership will elect one trustee member in spring 2021 to serve a three-year term that begins July 1, 2021.
Iowans and others interested in becoming a member can join at iowaculture.gov or download a membership form and send it to the State Historical Society of Iowa, Memberships, 600 E. Locust St., Des Moines, IA 50319. For more information about membership, email iowa.history@iowa.gov.
Members not only have an opportunity to vote on board of trustee nominations, they also help the State Historical Society of Iowa preserve and provide access to Iowa history through its museum, libraries, archives, publications, historic sites and numerous programs and activities.
The State Historical Society of Iowa is a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information, visit iowaculture.gov or call 515-281-5111.