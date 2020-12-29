State Historical Society seeks nominees for awards, board

Loren Horton Community History Award

The Loren Horton Award goes to the best project that increases awareness and participation in Iowa history on a local level. The award recognizes an individual, group or organization whose outstanding local history project was completed during the previous calendar year. The award honors Loren Horton, who represented the State Historical Society of Iowa in many capacities from 1973 until his retirement in 1996. As field services coordinator and senior historian, Horton’s work brought him in close contact with many local historical organizations.

George Mills & Louise Noun Award

The Mills/Noun Award recognizes the author of “the most significant article on an Iowa history topic published in a popular history periodical during the previous calendar year.” To be eligible, the article must be an original essay (not less than 1,000 words) about an Iowa history topic published in 2020. The award is named in honor of Iowa reporter and popular historian George Mills and historian of women’s history and philanthropist Louise Noun.

Mildred Throne & Charles Aldrich Award