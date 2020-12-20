The Dodge Connection: A cat’s eye view of 2020

Though not widely known, I’ve been running the Historic General Dodge House since June of last year.
I remember my first day.
It was a warm summer morning when I pranced up to the porch of the Dodge House. Some very nice ladies were selling plants to raise money.
I was on the lookout for a little bit of catnip. Or maybe some tuna fish. I can’t remember.
Once inside this really, really big house, I immediately took over. I, Grenville the Cat, have taken charge of the Historic General Dodge House and its operations and have been running everything since.
I’ve done great. I have two humans who work for me full time (Tom and Michelle), plus about 45 regular volunteers. Then of course there’s the thousands of visitors. They all love me.
Running a museum can be hard work, harder than you might think. My paws are tired from all the grants I’ve had to write and long reports for the Board of Trustees.
Do you know how hard it is to type without thumbs? I enjoy training and supervising all our docents, who do a very excellent job (as humans go) in showing guests through the house and explaining its history.
I personally keep neighborhood stray cats at bay. After all, there’s only room for one fat cat in my house.
I’m sad to say that during the current pandemic, we had to cancel most of our events here at the Dodge House. The humans were frisky though, and organized successful virtual events.
I am opposed to the implementation of virtual events in the long term. I need love and you can’t pet me virtually.
As a beautiful black cat, I was the star of the show for this year’s Halloween Eve by Candlelight tours. I made sure to cross everyone’s path ... purely for good luck of course.
Is it my fault some people jumped?
Christmas, however, brings out the incomparable regal beauty of my house. Oh, how I’m tempted to climb up every one of the 24 trees to enjoy them from the top down, but I resist.
Hurry to the House before the end of the year to see all the trees ... and to pet me!
Other important work got done this year, including an audit (boring, but the good news is no hairballs were found in the books) and a strategic plan. As we imagine post-pandemic times, the Dodge House will focus on creating experiences, sustaining history, and energizing history.
We will do this by:
• Making the Historic General Dodge House, with all the stories it tells, available to more people. My humans have some ideas about how to get more folks to visit the House.
• Creating fresh experiences inspired by the House, its contents and stories. I’ve told my humans to be more creative as they develop programming and to work more closely with other area organizations.
• Connecting history with the complexities of today and visions for the future. I’ve had to explain to my humans that history is not just about the past. It speaks to us right now, and will continue to do so for many tomorrows.
• Also, a catnip patch in the yard, and maybe a pond stocked with tuna. Or maybe not.
One other thing and this is most important: I need a raise. I’m poorly compensated. I’m over this low-grade cat food.
If I don’t get a raise, then I’m making a report to the Department of Labor. I need to be appreciated. General Grenville Dodge — I’m his namesake, by the way — loved cats, horses and even dogs.
I bet he didn’t feed them from a can. He would give me a raise.
I know that for you humans, 2020 has been far from a purrfect year. I’m told it will be a while before everything gets back to “normal,” but it will. When it does, I hope to see you at the Historic General Dodge House.
Wishing you all a very Meowy Christmas!
A message from Tom Emmett, Director of the Dodge House: Grenville the cat is not the first cat to adopt the Dodge House. Stilts the cat, so named for his long legs, lived on the campus for many years. You are invited to visit the Historic General Dodge House before the end of the year. Maybe Grenville will give you an audience. Maybe not.
