The Dodge Connection: A cat’s eye view of 2020

I’m sad to say that during the current pandemic, we had to cancel most of our events here at the Dodge House. The humans were frisky though, and organized successful virtual events.

I am opposed to the implementation of virtual events in the long term. I need love and you can’t pet me virtually.

As a beautiful black cat, I was the star of the show for this year’s Halloween Eve by Candlelight tours. I made sure to cross everyone’s path ... purely for good luck of course.

Is it my fault some people jumped?

Christmas, however, brings out the incomparable regal beauty of my house. Oh, how I’m tempted to climb up every one of the 24 trees to enjoy them from the top down, but I resist.

Hurry to the House before the end of the year to see all the trees ... and to pet me!

Other important work got done this year, including an audit (boring, but the good news is no hairballs were found in the books) and a strategic plan. As we imagine post-pandemic times, the Dodge House will focus on creating experiences, sustaining history, and energizing history.

We will do this by: