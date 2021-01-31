The Dodge Connection: A curious girl and a traitor’s death

Only three weeks earlier, on June 1, Johnson had enlisted in the 1st Alabama Cavalry of the Union Army. While not common, citizens of Confederate States sometimes formed up in defense of the Union cause.

He matriculated into service with other pro-Union men from Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee who remained faithful to the Union. Their fellow southerners called them tories and traitors.

As his solders prepared for the execution, General Grenville Dodge who was residing just a few miles away, took time for an often overlooked responsibility—his family.

Having occupied Corinth, Mississippi—known as the crossroads of the Confederacy—he enjoyed the refreshing company of his wife, Ruth Anne and his two daughters, Lettie and Ella.

Lettie, his first-born, was conceived while Dodge struggled as a homesteader on the Elkhorn River west of Omaha, she came into the world nine months later in a one-room cabin in Omaha City.

Their Elkhorn homestead site had become too dangerous due to conflicts with Indians. Soon, the Dodge family abandoned Nebraska and she grew up playing in the muddy streets of early Council Bluffs. Accustomed to that early rough and tumble world, she cut her teeth on experiences only a town on the edge of civilization could offer.