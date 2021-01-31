The Dodge Connection: A curious girl and a traitor’s death

June 23, 1863 — A young man from Alabama, convicted of desertion and treason faces death. He rides in a wagon to the site of his execution in Corinth, Mississippi, sitting upon the coffin that would soon hold his body, his face obscured by the handkerchief he holds to his head as he weeps.
At that very moment, a little girl, the daughter of a Union general from Council Bluffs, could not resist her instinctual curiosity. She possesses a fearless nature honed by years of living on the frontier. This brings her to a cruel moment in history that no child should witness.
That day, two destinies converged. Alex J. Johnson of the 1st Alabama Cavalry, newly married, was about to die. The last face he would see would be that of Lettie Dodge, the daughter of the Iowa general who had signed Johnson’s death warrant the day before.
This is their story.
The air was still, humid and thick at 8 o’clock in the morning. Thousands of men in dark blue uniforms stood forming a hollow three-sided square extending a half-mile in each direction, the fourth side of the square reserved for a single wood coffin.
A half hour later, a fatigued yet somber brass band marched into the square. The music of a funeral dirge cut through the heavy air punctuated only by sound of grass under foot made by the condemned man, the Army chaplain before him, and a military escort — his executioners — about him.
Only three weeks earlier, on June 1, Johnson had enlisted in the 1st Alabama Cavalry of the Union Army. While not common, citizens of Confederate States sometimes formed up in defense of the Union cause.
He matriculated into service with other pro-Union men from Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee who remained faithful to the Union. Their fellow southerners called them tories and traitors.
As his solders prepared for the execution, General Grenville Dodge who was residing just a few miles away, took time for an often overlooked responsibility—his family.
Having occupied Corinth, Mississippi—known as the crossroads of the Confederacy—he enjoyed the refreshing company of his wife, Ruth Anne and his two daughters, Lettie and Ella.
Lettie, his first-born, was conceived while Dodge struggled as a homesteader on the Elkhorn River west of Omaha, she came into the world nine months later in a one-room cabin in Omaha City.
Their Elkhorn homestead site had become too dangerous due to conflicts with Indians. Soon, the Dodge family abandoned Nebraska and she grew up playing in the muddy streets of early Council Bluffs. Accustomed to that early rough and tumble world, she cut her teeth on experiences only a town on the edge of civilization could offer.
She encountered Indian families and their children, met Mormon pilgrims on their way to Utah, and saw whole families risking it all on their way to Colorado, California or the Oregon Country. Moreover, her parents’ Council Bluffs home was located in the so-called red-light district, which today ironically, would be situated between First Methodist and St. Peter’s churches.
June 18th, 1863: In the middle of the night at Camp Glendale, just a few miles southeast of Corinth, Mississippi, Johnson, on overnight picket duty, decides he’s had enough of life in the Union Army. He deserts his post. He takes with him the horse, rifle and other supplies the army had provided.
Desertion was common on both sides during the Civil War. It was so common that, generally, the offender was given a reduced rank, docked pay, dishonorably discharged or sent to prison. And, if Johnson’s act would have remained one of common desertion, our story would end there and he, like most men of his day, would be lost to history.
However, Johnson more than compounded his crime by immediately joining up with a band of local Confederate guerrillas and was promptly captured.
General Dodge immediately ordered a court martial. There was no doubt about the outcome: death by firing squad. Johnson was sentenced to be executed the very next day. Why the haste?
Dodge wanted to set an example and to avoid any possibility that President Lincoln, who later expressed anger over the matter, would have time to provide a commutation.
On that very same fateful morning, there was another desertion. Lettie Dodge was nowhere to be found. Her frantic parents looked everywhere for her. Where could she have gone?
To an execution, apparently.
Early that morning, as Johnson was placed in a wagon, seated upon his coffin, a nine-year-old stowaway rode in a wagon just behind his, hiding beneath a canvas.
On that hot June morning, as the officer in charge of the execution neared the location of the grim affair, he discovered Lettie Dodge. The officer was stunned and shocked.
Here is the young daughter whose father had ordered Johnson’s execution. He hoisted up curious Lettie and galloped her back to her father’s headquarters in Corinth.
Both the condemned and those designated to participate and to witness the execution waited. Lettie had, by her brave, if not misguided curiosity, bought Johnson a few additional tortured minutes to reflect on his short mortal life, his wife, and what might have been.
At four minutes past ten the order was given.
He died instantly after a loud barrage of bullets hit him in the breast and head. All of the nearly 5,000 soldiers present were made to march past his body, now a grim warning to any other would-be deserter or traitor.
Johnson’s adventures were over, but Lettie’s were just beginning. In the years to come, she would meet Abraham Lincoln and play with his children in the White House.
Shortly thereafter her father would bring her to Salt Lake City where she’d meet Brigham Young and his many wives. She would rough it with her father a few years as he surveyed for the Texas and Pacific Railroad.
It would be in Texas that she would marry an Englishman only to unapologetically divorce him later.
By the time of her death, in 1935, she had many stories to tell, including one that occurred on a hot June morning in 1863.
Author’s Note: For many years Alabama historians wondered about the discrepancy between the scheduled time of Johnson’s execution and the actual commencement. Now, thanks to this new information, the mystery has been solved.