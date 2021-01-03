The Dodge Connection: A rifle, a railroad and a legacy

Guns and trains — since I was a kid, I’ve loved them both.

Decades ago, my parents took me to Promontory Point, Utah, the place where our nation was united with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in 1869.

The famous “Golden Spike” was driven — actually tapped into a pre-drilled hole — officially joining the eastern and western United States. Four golden spikes were presented to dignitaries.

Reserved for the Chief Engineer of the Union Pacific Railroad, General Grenville M. Dodge — the rifle he would covet until his death nearly 50 years later.

The very first Winchester rifle — the Winchester Model 1866, .44 caliber repeating rifle. No wonder Dodge considered it his prized possession, one worthy of a man of his stature — Civil War hero, congressmen, frontiersmen, advisor to five presidents, banker, philanthropist and the greatest railroad builder in history.

He built 16 railroads in six countries and is credited with the location and completion of the eastern half of the Transcontinental Railroad.

In total, he built or supervised the laying of enough track to go around the globe nearly three times. He used this rifle for hunting and the shooting of varmints, often from his private railcar.