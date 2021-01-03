The Dodge Connection: A rifle, a railroad and a legacy

Guns and trains — since I was a kid, I’ve loved them both.
Decades ago, my parents took me to Promontory Point, Utah, the place where our nation was united with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in 1869.
The famous “Golden Spike” was driven — actually tapped into a pre-drilled hole — officially joining the eastern and western United States. Four golden spikes were presented to dignitaries.
Reserved for the Chief Engineer of the Union Pacific Railroad, General Grenville M. Dodge — the rifle he would covet until his death nearly 50 years later.
The very first Winchester rifle — the Winchester Model 1866, .44 caliber repeating rifle. No wonder Dodge considered it his prized possession, one worthy of a man of his stature — Civil War hero, congressmen, frontiersmen, advisor to five presidents, banker, philanthropist and the greatest railroad builder in history.
He built 16 railroads in six countries and is credited with the location and completion of the eastern half of the Transcontinental Railroad.
In total, he built or supervised the laying of enough track to go around the globe nearly three times. He used this rifle for hunting and the shooting of varmints, often from his private railcar.
While still in excellent condition, the weapon shows years of love and use.
I see this rifle nearly every day. I’ve held it, cared for it, told its story, but never shot it. After all, this rifle belongs to all Americans and it’s poor form to shoot someone else’s gun. The firearm is engraved “Gen G.M. Dodge UPPR.”
At the 150th anniversary celebration of the Transcontinental in 2019, Dodge’s Winchester rifle, along with the surviving golden spikes and the 1862 Congressional Bill authorizing the Transcontinental Railroad signed by Abraham Lincoln, went on display together at the Utah State Capitol.
Today, Dodge’s rifle resides in his 1869 home right here in Council Bluffs, the location of mile one of the Union Pacific Transcontinental Railroad. The house is now a museum remembering General Dodge, his life, family and legacy.
Last year, a group of executives from Union Pacific presented the museum with a replica of the rifle. The replica, made (appropriately enough) by Winchester, is beautiful but not like the original.
Still, it boasts a rich satin oil finish, grade VI black walnut, commemorative silver medallion set into the stock, an octagon barrel and a folding ladder rear site.
Only 150 of these fine replica rifles were made. Can I tell you a secret? Just between us, I look forward to shooting this one. (I won’t, but I’d love too!)