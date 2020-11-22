The Dodge Connection: A soldier’s life in the Iowa 4th Infantry

Alonzo Marcellus Gaston was insistent. After all, he was 22 years old.
All his friends in Tabor had joined Colonel Grenville Dodge’s 4th Iowa Infantry and distinguished themselves in the pivotal battle of Pea Ridge.
His father, George Gaston, and especially his mother, were set against Alonzo’s enlistment. However, they were neither timid pacifists nor tepid in their support of the Union cause. The family believed fervently in equality of races and sexes.
They were friends with the radical abolitionist, John Brown, who advocated violence and sought to instigate slave revolts. Brown often visited and stayed at the Gaston home before his death in 1859 at the Federal armory at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
While Brown’s attempt failed, he became a hero to the North and a traitor to the South. In fact, early planning for that revolt took place in the Gaston home, which also served as an armory for 200 rifles and ammunition. As if that wasn’t enough, their house was also a stop on the Underground Railroad. Later, the Gastons founded Tabor College, modeled after the progressive Oberlin College in Ohio.
With the death of their friend John Brown — and several of his sons — still fresh in their mind, Alonzo’s parents would prefer that he continue his studies at Oberlin and enjoy the company of his new wife. Yet, just one week after his marriage, Alonzo was off to Council Bluffs to enlist. It was September of 1862 and his parents and young wife worried they would never see him again.
What was it like to serve in the Iowa 4th Infantry in the first months of the Civil War? Alonzo Gaston tells us in his diary.
Gaston reports that they were loaded aboard the steamer Nebraska and debarked at the mouth of the Coldwater River in northwest Mississippi. It rained for days on end and Gaston suffered — he had to stand guard all day. By November, the infantry was in trouble. Serving on the frontier of the Civil War, supplies were almost nonexistent. One officer wrote to Colonel Dodge — soon to be General Dodge — detailing “acts by soldiers which would disgrace any army of half civilized men on earth.” Theft and rape were the chief results of the expedition.
In early December of 1862, Gaston’s diary recounts: “Started at daybreak on the way to Helena, Arkansas. Road very muddy, snowed a little in the a.m. ... the next day we marched 20 miles.”
It must have been miserable. How many contemporary Americans could march in the cold, snow and rain with a pack on their back for 20 miles while working hard to keep rifle and powder dry?
Reaching the banks of the Mississippi River, the infantry was preparing to join other Union regiments traveling a large armada of steamboats on their way to Vicksburg, Mississippi. Capturing Vicksburg was a key Union goal.
At that time, half of the world’s raw cotton flowed down the Mississippi. President Lincoln told his generals, “We can take all the northern ports of the Confederacy, and they can still defy us from Vicksburg.” The Union army prepared to pay a high price for Vicksburg and Gaston was to be in the thick of it.
Just days before Christmas, Gaston, along with his fellow soldiers, boarded the steamships that were dangerously overloaded. The sanitary facilities proved insufficient for all the passengers and with that poor sanitation, a foul stench grew. There was nowhere to lie down, so the soldiers slept standing up.
To add to the miserable mix, each solider had been issued a canteen of whiskey. Drunken squalor prevailed, meanwhile, the officers gambled. Gaston and his family were as opposed to drinking and gambling as they were to slavery. One can imagine Gaston’s shock and outrage. Was he having second thoughts about enlisting?
{&on}On Christmas Eve, they paused at Gaines Landing, Arkansas. Slaves lined the river and were cheering the arrival of the soldiers. They eagerly identified homes belonging to men who had joined the Confederate army. Those homes were immediately burned to the ground.
Their armada of steamships were now joined by others, 68 in total. Early Christmas morning they arrived at Millicent’s Bend, Louisiana — just north of Vicksburg.
“Christmas morning beautiful.” Gaston wrote. “Had hardtack, cheese and coffee for Christmas dinner!!!! Ha. Ha. Town burned just below the landing at the mouth of the Yazoo River.”
{&on}On Dec. 28th, they disembarked into dense and muddy undergrowth. Gaston did not know it, but he was about to experience his first real battle — the Battle of Chickasaw Bayou. It was the opening engagement of the campaign to take Vicksburg. Over 200 Union soldiers would die, about half of those from the Iowa 4th Infantry.
Gaston wrote, “In the afternoon, the 4th Iowa made a charge on the enemy’s batteries and rifle pits but being under a galling crossfire and not being supported, we were obliged to fall back with great loss ... toward night rain set in and being fully obliged to pass the night without fires, it was long and dismal.”
The day before New Year’s, 1863, they had marched back to their anchored steamships for rest. Yet, there was no relief in sight.
“In the morning found that there was a malignant case of small pox on board; hence, were ordered on shore...raining continued all day.”
Ten days later he reports, “Landed and marched out through swamp and back. Halted for supper, after which we marched through awful mud to surround the [Confederate] Post after losing the way once or twice ... reached the desired point about 5 o’clock in the morning.” Gaston was miserable, hungry and worn out. He was becoming ill.
{&on}On Jan. 12, 1863 Alonzo Gaston made his last entry. After that, he was too sick to do anything. Gaston, like many others, had been drinking filthy river water. General Dodge wrote that the river water killed more soldiers than Confederate bullets.
In late January, Gaston was admitted to hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, 650 miles from home. A nurse, Mary Ashton Livermore, with the Sanitary Commission who served at the hospital in Memphis, and may have even cared for Gaston, wrote, “I was appalled at the condition of the men. Not one in 20 would have been recognized by his kindred or friends, so disguised were the poor fellows by mud, squalor, vermin, rage and the wasting sickness of scurvy and swamp fever.”
By late March Alonzo Marcellus Gaston was dead. The cause of death was listed as chronic diarrhea. What was left of Alonzo Gaston’s broken body was sent back to Tabor, where his devastated family prepared it for burial. Atop his tombstone are the words “Very precious has thou been to us.”
Gaston died in the same manner as two-thirds of Union soldiers, not from battle, but from disease. In their grief, his parents must have wondered if they could have done more to stop their son from enlisting. Probably not. Their own devotion to the cause of destroying slavery had left too deep an imprint on their son. He died a martyr to their shared convictions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!