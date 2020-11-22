The Dodge Connection: A soldier’s life in the Iowa 4th Infantry

What was it like to serve in the Iowa 4th Infantry in the first months of the Civil War? Alonzo Gaston tells us in his diary.

Gaston reports that they were loaded aboard the steamer Nebraska and debarked at the mouth of the Coldwater River in northwest Mississippi. It rained for days on end and Gaston suffered — he had to stand guard all day. By November, the infantry was in trouble. Serving on the frontier of the Civil War, supplies were almost nonexistent. One officer wrote to Colonel Dodge — soon to be General Dodge — detailing “acts by soldiers which would disgrace any army of half civilized men on earth.” Theft and rape were the chief results of the expedition.

In early December of 1862, Gaston’s diary recounts: “Started at daybreak on the way to Helena, Arkansas. Road very muddy, snowed a little in the a.m. ... the next day we marched 20 miles.”

It must have been miserable. How many contemporary Americans could march in the cold, snow and rain with a pack on their back for 20 miles while working hard to keep rifle and powder dry?

Reaching the banks of the Mississippi River, the infantry was preparing to join other Union regiments traveling a large armada of steamboats on their way to Vicksburg, Mississippi. Capturing Vicksburg was a key Union goal.