The Dodge Connection: Surviving Elkhorn

Today, the town located on Omaha’s northwestern edge — recently annexed by that city — boasts a population pushing 10,000 people.
Newly widened streets remain busy, accommodating the influx of families into new developments. Much has changed since the first settlers gambled with their lives to make this area along the Elkhorn River their home.
Elkhorn remains a quaint town in a bucolic setting, but nothing compares to the scenery experienced by the first settlers, who found it both breathtaking and intimidating.
Grenville Dodge, then in his mid-twenties, and just years from his impending service in the Civil War, was among the first western pioneers to gaze upon the Elkhorn River Valley in all its natural beauty.
The young railroad surveyor had just married back in his home state of Massachusetts and now, after a three-month journey, he returned, bringing his bride, father, mother, brother and sister.
The family had agreed with Dodge that the opportunity of the frontier outweighed the stagnation of the east. Out west you could start over. Many did as others returned home, died or disappeared.
Nathan Dodge, brother to Grenville and the future founder of NP Dodge Real Estate, wrote in his diary that the Elkhorn was “as pretty and crooked a river as there is in the country … a splendid scene I never viewed from any [other] place.”
Back then, just as now, the Elkhorn River meanders to and fro like a wet serpent — both inviting and repelling civilization — and Grenville Dodge was counting on civilization. He believed, with the faith of a zealot, that the Transcontinental Railroad would traverse on or near his and his family’s claims, which would open up many options.
They could sell the land for a profit, divide it into lots, and perhaps open a dry goods store.
The impending train brought all sorts of opportunities. (As it turns out, the Union Pacific turned south toward Bellevue after leaving Omaha, skipping Elkhorn altogether).
Mormon pilgrims on their journey to Utah crossed where Dodge’s claim adjoined the river, which presented the perfect opportunity to charge travelers, thought Dodge. So he built a crossing boat.
In just a few years, Dodge imagined he could cash in. In the meantime, the money from the ferrying business and the crops he planted could support what he hoped would be a growing family. It was a good plan.
Dodge built a log cabin for his family, although its size meant the inhabitants were pretty cramped. The length of available timber dictated the home’s maximum dimensions—only twelve by fourteen feet. (At least it had two stories). His mother complained, “Back home I had closets, now I must hang my clothes on pegs!”
Life consisted of ongoing work — hard work. Clearing trees, cutting and stacking firewood, plowing up virgin and fertile ground and promptly seeding it with corn, combined with tending the kitchen garden, the horses and cows, made for impossibly long days. Entertainment and socialization were limited to family, passing immigrants, and a few precious neighbors.
Geographical isolation and hard work were not the only challenges (Dodge’s cabin was the last sign of civilization immigrants would see on their journey toward Denver). Cultural isolation and friction played a defining role as well.
The Dodge clan now lived in the crossroads of multiple Native American tribes — Pawnee, Sioux, Ponca and Omaha. The opportunities the Dodge family homesteads provided for investment and income were matched, if not exceeded, by complex relations with the Indians; relations that would prove continually frustrating — even dangerous.
One night, when 50 Pawnee demanded to be taken across the Elkhorn River for free on Dodge’s barge, Dodge refused. One member of the tribe lunged at Dodge, who swiftly broke a hoe over his assailant’s head. They paid. In dealing with the Natives, Dodge always believed it necessary to show a resolute and often increasingly violent initiative.
Soon the settlers were drawn into a war between the Pawnee and the Ponca tribes. To make matters worse, the Sioux would become involved. Dodge’s home was repeatedly broken into and this concerned him greatly. When it was time for his wife to give birth to their first child, Lettie, he rented a cabin across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs.
Despite the chaos, the Dodges and their neighbors did their best to live amid the Pawnee and other tribes. It didn’t always go as planned.
On one very tense occasion, Dodge prescribed medicine to the head of the Pawnee tribe, Ish-got-up, who promptly died. Summoned to appear before the elders of the tribe, Dodge only saved himself from certain execution by drinking a whole bottle of the medicine to prove it was not poison. Dodge was unnerved, remembering, “I crossed the river as fast as I could and put as much distance as possible between me and them.”
Before too long, the Omaha tribe became despondent, leading to broad hostility. Betrayed by agreements with the Mormons, settlers and the Territorial Government, they rode into the Elkhorn Valley slaughtering cattle and, with intentional foreboding, placed the decapitated heads on mounds so that the horns faced the settler’s cabins. The whole valley began to work and live in fear.
The Pawnees quickly followed the Omaha example. Life could not continue for the settlers with such a constant foreboding and loss. Douglas County Sheriff Cameron Reeves called together a posse of over 50 men. He commanded Dodge and a neighbor to join the group. Dodge wisely refused and Reeves condemned him as a coward. “We are going to have cattle or blood!” Reeves declared, and with that the posse rode out to attack the Pawnee.
Not long after, Dodge remembers, they “came running back as fast as they could come ... they were hollering for the boat. The Indians had taken all their arms, had stripped them of most of their clothes, and they were glad to escape.” A neighbor asked which they got, “cattle or blood?”
In July of 1855, three men and a woman were murdered in the Elkhorn Valley, their scalps publicly displayed. The Natives then went from house to house, forcing settlers to cook for them and stealing supplies at will.
Dodge had had enough. The following month, the Dodge clan abandoned their claims, leaving a cabin full of corn and acres of unharvested crops. They briefly rented in Omaha but finding it too primitive, returned to comparatively civilized Council Bluffs. There, Dodge would emerge as a leading businessman, continue his work for the railroad, and leave an irreparable mark on the outcome of American history.
From that time forward, Dodge became a city dweller. He would only enter the fields again to battle against the rebellious Confederates or to survey railroad track.
The Elkhorn experience also deeply impacted Dodge’s perspective regarding Native Americans, which would prove most impactful a decade later when, now General Dodge, he would “clear the road” for the Transcontinental Railroad. He showed little to no mercy.
