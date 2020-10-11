The Dodge Connection: Surviving Elkhorn

Despite the chaos, the Dodges and their neighbors did their best to live amid the Pawnee and other tribes. It didn’t always go as planned.

On one very tense occasion, Dodge prescribed medicine to the head of the Pawnee tribe, Ish-got-up, who promptly died. Summoned to appear before the elders of the tribe, Dodge only saved himself from certain execution by drinking a whole bottle of the medicine to prove it was not poison. Dodge was unnerved, remembering, “I crossed the river as fast as I could and put as much distance as possible between me and them.”

Before too long, the Omaha tribe became despondent, leading to broad hostility. Betrayed by agreements with the Mormons, settlers and the Territorial Government, they rode into the Elkhorn Valley slaughtering cattle and, with intentional foreboding, placed the decapitated heads on mounds so that the horns faced the settler’s cabins. The whole valley began to work and live in fear.