The Dodge Connection: Taking stock in Cuba

Fitting then, given the similarities, the Cuba railroad would be Dodge’s last. By late 1902, Dodge had completed 450 miles of track and in its first year the Cuba Company had 5,000 riders per month.

However, passenger travel proved insufficient. The Cuba company was deeply in debt and hemorrhaging money. Additional stock offerings, loans and grants from the Cuban government kept the railroad on life support, but there wasn’t enough demand to make the Cuba Railroad Company profitable.

As the value of his investment in the company plummeted and Dodge, now in his mid-70s had retired. Dodge held on to his stock, playing the long game. It would be a long game, indeed, for the company would not be profitable in his lifetime.

Dodge died in 1916 and the stock passed to his estate. Meanwhile, the new management of the Cuba Company continued with a plan begun under Dodge’s leadership.

No demand? No problem. The executives would create it with a two-fold strategy.

First, and most important, given the value of sugar as an export commodity, the Cuba company began to clear the jungle for sugar production. Sugar mills were built along the railroad.