The Dodge Connection: Taking stock in Cuba

We are used to thinking of General Grenville Dodge as an American entrepreneur, Civil War General, domestic railroad engineer and builder of the storied home that bears his name, but he is much more than that.
Dodge was active on the international stage by virtue of the development of railroads in six other countries — France, Russia, Italy, Germany, Mexico and Cuba.
At least twice a week, the Dodge House staff searches the internet looking for artifacts relative to the legacy of General Grenville Dodge. About a year ago, for just a few dollars, we found this cancelled stock certificate.
Cashed by the estate of General Dodge in 1924, its original value, for a single share, was $50,000. We know that the stock was part of a first issue of shares to capitalize the Cuba Railroad Company in 1900. Dodge was the company’s Vice President.
On the reverse, the certificate bears the signature of Grenville D. Montgomery, Dodge's grandson. The value of this share when redeemed had grown several times the original investment.
The story of this money does not end there. It extends far beyond General Dodge.
The estate of Dodge, in part, funded by this investment, not only cared for his daughters and grandchildren, but provided for charitable giving.
Dodge’s alma mater, Norwich University, would receive a large donation from the estate — today, students walk in and out of Dodge Hall. And the city of Council Bluffs would receive a large bequest.
Those funds have been used to allocate more than $2,000,000 since 1990 to benefit the people of Council Bluffs. In other words, profits from a Cuban railroad play a role in lifting up our community to this day.
So, what’s the background of this money? What was Dodge’s connection to Cuba that proved so profitable and benefits us today?
To discover that, we’ll need to travel back in time to the turn of the last century.
In the first year of the twentieth century, Dodge, along with wealthy Canadian financier Sir William Van Horne, imagined a railroad that would traverse eastern Cuba from Santa Clara to Santiago. It proved a risky venture.
Central, and especially eastern Cuba, remained undeveloped and backward. These regions overflowed with potential, but, as of yet, remained devoid of infrastructure and industry.
Indeed, eastern Cuba’s status was not dissimilar to the western United States a half century earlier when Dodge built Union Pacific’s Transcontinental Railroad from Council Bluffs to Promontory Point, Utah.
This sort of risk and adventure complemented with the necessity of financial and legal creativity excited Dodge. The Transcontinental and Cuba railroads shared much of their basic DNA in common.
Fitting then, given the similarities, the Cuba railroad would be Dodge’s last. By late 1902, Dodge had completed 450 miles of track and in its first year the Cuba Company had 5,000 riders per month.
However, passenger travel proved insufficient. The Cuba company was deeply in debt and hemorrhaging money. Additional stock offerings, loans and grants from the Cuban government kept the railroad on life support, but there wasn’t enough demand to make the Cuba Railroad Company profitable.
As the value of his investment in the company plummeted and Dodge, now in his mid-70s had retired. Dodge held on to his stock, playing the long game. It would be a long game, indeed, for the company would not be profitable in his lifetime.
Dodge died in 1916 and the stock passed to his estate. Meanwhile, the new management of the Cuba Company continued with a plan begun under Dodge’s leadership.
No demand? No problem. The executives would create it with a two-fold strategy.
First, and most important, given the value of sugar as an export commodity, the Cuba company began to clear the jungle for sugar production. Sugar mills were built along the railroad.
From 1914 to 1929, 56 new mills popped up along the line. In fact, all sugar mills built in Cuba after 1900 were erected exclusively in eastern Cuba.
Other sugar plantations and mills became obsolete and easily undercut --then purchased, by the Cuba company. The Cuba Railroad Company, an American Company, now controlled the transportation and the economy of eastern Cuba. Their mills produced over half of Cuban sugar.
Second, the Company began to encourage tourism. By 1934, 100,000 tourists visited Cuba each year, spending about $15 million. The growth in American tourists in concert with the demand for sugar made the company that Dodge and Van Horn had envisioned immensely profitable.
At the time of Dodge’s death in 1916, annual U.S. investment in Cuba was about $210 million. By the time Dodge’s estate cashed in his now valuable stock, annual investment had risen to $1.4 billion.
Such a sweet monopoly. The Cuba Railroad Company could charge high rates for passengers and cargo alike. Sugar was king. In an official report, the Cuba Company stated in 1933 that “Cuba is 85% sugar.”
The legacy of Dodge’s Cuba Railroad Company runs deep. It enriched its Canadian and, especially, its American investors.
Cubans, however, found themselves on the short end of that deal, owning only about 13% of the means of sugar production and operating the older and less efficient mills. Cubans only owned 25 % of their own country’s total land.
Only elite Cubans prospered while the majority of the profits went to the United States.
With a lack of industrialization, outside of foreign owned mills and railroads, the inevitability of a civil war festered with the ultimate victory of the Communist regime in 1959.
To this day, Cuba still struggles with the same issues of economic underdevelopment. The means by which to transition their economy from sugar production to greater diversity in both agriculture and industrialization remains as elusive as it was a century ago.
With the exception of the vintage 1950s automobiles on Cuba’s streets, Dodge would well recognize the Cuba of today.