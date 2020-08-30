The Dodge Connection: Viewing General Dodge Through the 'Long Eye' of History

There is one thing most of us can agree on: In this day and age, Americans can’t agree on much. We are operating in an environment more polarized than ever. Perhaps the last time we were this divided was in the late 1960s.
General Grenville Dodge knew the greatest division in this country’s history. As a leading participant in the Civil War, he lived with polarization on a scale we have never experienced. Today, ironically, Dodge’s own role in history has the potential to polarize.
As we view him through our 21st century lens, we are invited to consider aspects of his legacy: specifically, his role as an “Indian fighter” in clearing the way for the Transcontinental Railroad.
Dodge became the greatest railroad builder of all time. Constructing 16 railroads in six countries, he laid enough track to encircle the globe two and half times. By his own reckoning, his greatest accomplishment was the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad. The metrics are impressive: The Union Pacific alone laid nearly 1,100 miles of track. To fund the entire project, federal and state governments provided the railroads with 180 million acres of land grants. For every mile of track laid (on flat ground), the Union Pacific was paid nearly a half million in today’s dollars.
In the process, Dodge founded cities and towns that endure and prosper to this day, the most notable of which is Cheyenne, Wyoming’s capital and the most populous city in that state. Dodge laid out its street plans. He also founded Rawlins, Wyoming, about 130 miles northwest of Cheyenne.
The work Dodge performed for Union Pacific also inspired others to quickly found or rapidly expand other communities, including Columbus, North Platte, Ogallala, Sidney, Fremont and Cozad—all in Nebraska. Not only do these cities endure, so does our modern transportation network. To a great extent, interstate highways follow alongside our historic railroads. Even today, trains along the very route Dodge laid out carry about 40% of domestic shipping per ton-mile every year. Be it the raw materials that drive our consumer lives or the routes we follow on a road trip, we are all benefiting from the path Dodge laid out.
As a surveyor in the 19th century, Dodge benefited from a number of tools, including some for visual magnification. Most notable in old photos and drawings of him was the transit, a precision instrument that could measure angles. But it was Dodge’s telescope that forever cemented his image among a group of people whose future course he also charted.
Dodge’s friends called him “Grenville” (or Gren). His wife called him “Ocean.” His subordinates called him General. His workers on the railroad called him “sir” or “Chief.”
But the Native Americans called him “Long Eye” in clear reference to his survey equipment; the telescope always protruding from his eye.
To them — the Cheyenne, Sioux, and Arapaho — Long Eye did not represent progress. He represented a fundamental threat to their way of life, to their very existence. In an attempt to preserve their culture, the Natives tore up tracks and cut down telegraph lines. After the infamous and savage massacre at Sand Creek, Colorado at the hands of Col. John Chivington, Natives retaliated upon the railroad town of Julesburg, Colorado and settlements along the South Platte River basin.
The escalation of violence followed. Dodge ordered an attack. Hundreds would die. He wrote, “place every mounted man in your command on the South Platte route; repair telegraphy lines, attack all bodies of hostile Indians large or small; stay with them and pound them...”
It took over a year, but Dodge “cleared the road” of “hostiles” to his satisfaction. He retired from the Army and could now dedicate all of his time to Union Pacific’s Transcontinental Railroad.
Dodge had played a pivotal role in a machine called “Manifest Destiny.” In this view, the Natives were not really “using” the land. The interests of European settlers were both “manifest” and “destined” by God, history, and their “superior” civilization to claim the land for its best use — its Anglo use. We bear witness to the dreadful consequences to this day: the destruction of natural habitats, the near extinction of the buffalo and the near extinction of cultures.
We don’t like to talk about this, do we? But history, just like life — just like General Dodge — can be complex. It can also be messy.
This is what makes history difficult to fathom and exciting at the same time. How do we view Long Eye? A ruthless colonizer? Or a hero who paved the way for an American civilization; a civilization most of us benefit from to this very day?
Some say it’s not appropriate to judge actors in our past by our contemporary ethics, values and morals. Indeed, people and their actions should be evaluated in perspective of their own times and contexts. That said, if we ended the conversation there, then we would be less able to imagine a future different from the past. Both approaches matter.
George Orwell wrote: “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” If we want a future with multiple possibilities, a diverse array of choices — the core of being a democratic republic — then we need a past viewed from multiple perspectives. Thus our conversations need to be fertilized with multiple considerations. We need a “Long Eye.”
To be clear, I’m not suggesting relativism, but rather viewing history from multiple perspectives and doing so responsibly. A person, building, or mountain can look very different from alternative vantage points, but it is still the same thing, the same being. Objectivity can coexist with multiplicity.
Perhaps it is time to view our past, present and future with a “Long Eye?”
I invite you to visit the Historic General Dodge House again or for the first time. It is a profound and inspiring environment for you to consider the kaleidoscope of history. History may be facts and dates, but it is also art. Like art it requires interpretation. The past is alive to interpret and in doing so, we not only discover that past, but our own assumptions and values. We grow our own “Long Eye.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!