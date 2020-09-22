Hitchcock plans Halloween Witchy Woods Walk

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Naturalist and student of folklore Dustin Clayton will lead attendees through an evening hike through the Halloween forest at Hitchcock Nature Center

The Halloween Witchy Woods Walk will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 at the preserve near Honey Creek, according to Pottawattamie County Conservation.

“We’ll walk and talk about the plant, animal and mineral communities of the forest and prairies and their significance in the seasonal folklore and folk magic associated with Halloween,” the county agency said in a release. “We’ll examine how folklore and associated practices can be used as a gateway to deepening your relationship with the forest community. If time allows, we’ll return to the lodge for a demonstration of some of the items and techniques discussed on the hike.”

The event is presented as part of Pottawattamie County Conservation’s adult education programming and is intended for participants age 16 and older. The cost is $8 per person and online pre-registration is required. Go to pottconservation.com for more information and/or to register online.