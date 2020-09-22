Hitchcock plans Halloween Witchy Woods Walk

Naturalist and student of folklore Dustin Clayton will lead attendees through an evening hike through the Halloween forest at Hitchcock Nature Center
The Halloween Witchy Woods Walk will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 at the preserve near Honey Creek, according to Pottawattamie County Conservation.
“We’ll walk and talk about the plant, animal and mineral communities of the forest and prairies and their significance in the seasonal folklore and folk magic associated with Halloween,” the county agency said in a release. “We’ll examine how folklore and associated practices can be used as a gateway to deepening your relationship with the forest community. If time allows, we’ll return to the lodge for a demonstration of some of the items and techniques discussed on the hike.”
The event is presented as part of Pottawattamie County Conservation’s adult education programming and is intended for participants age 16 and older. The cost is $8 per person and online pre-registration is required. Go to pottconservation.com for more information and/or to register online.
Participants should note the program will at times require pedestrian travel over difficult terrain and some sessions may be physically challenging, the release said. Please dress for the weather, and bug spray and water are recommended. For questions not answered online call 712-545-3283.
Due to COVID-19 the format of this program has been adjusted, the release said. A 6-foot distance will be maintained between individuals/family groups, masks are requested while inside and when distancing is impossible outside. Staff will wear masks when indoors or when proper distancing is not possible. All event attendees must sign an activity waiver before participating.
This event is not pet friendly. Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge to participate.
