5 Council Bluffs locations included in this weekend's Open Omaha Tour

This weekend is Open Omaha, a metro-wide open house that gives the public a glimpse of more than 50 different places in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area. The event is generally 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, but some individual venues have different hours.

“Open Omaha is built for all ages, with spaces sure to pique anyone’s curiosity: From civic icons to creative enclaves and historic landmarks to cutting-edge workspaces, this curated showcase is open to all,” states a description on the visitomaha.com website.

The event, presented by NuStyle Development, features 52 places classified as Art + Life, City Lights, Community Makers, Design/Build, Historic Stories, Sacred Spaces or WorkPLACE. Among them are five Council Bluffs locations, which include the following:

The Bregant House, 517 S. Fourth St. (Historic Stories), open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days

Jean Bregant and his wife, Inez, 45 and 42 inches tall, respectively, became known as the advertising face of Council Bluffs-based John G. Woodward & Co., a candy manufacturing giant in the early 20th century. Jean, who grew up in Cilli, Austria, and Inez, who was born in Denver, Colorado, met while performing with the Keith and Proctor vaudeville show in Coney Island, New York. They moved to Council Bluffs after their courtship and had the house custom-made to accommodate their stature in 1912.

The First Avenue Trail Stop Plaza, 21 S. 25th St. (Community Maker), open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days

The trail is an expansion and upgrade of a trail created on the former bed of a Chicago & Northwestern railroad track that was removed in 2013. The concept of FIRST AVE, an acronym for “Furthering Interconnections, Revitalization, Streetscapes, Transportation and Aesthetics for a Vibrant Economy,” was adopted as part of the 2015 West Broadway Corridor Plan.

The Harvester Artist Lofts, 1000 S. Main St. (WorkPLACE), open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days

The facility, which features large apartments with living and working space for various kinds of artists, was created with the renovation of an 1888 International Harvester building under the guidance of Artspace USA, a nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis. Artspace’s mission is to create, foster and preserve affordable space for artists and arts organizations.

The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. (Art + Life), open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday

The 95,000-square-foot center started as an 1894 McCormick Harvesting Machine Co. building and underwent a $27 million restoration, launched in 2018. The Hoff Center opened in March 2020, only to close again because of the pandemic. It is home to the Polina and Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center, Chanticleer Community Theater, American Midwest Ballet, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra and the Kitchen Council, an incubator for entrepreneur chefs. Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment, the resident organization that guided the remake of the building, was given the Margaret Keyes Award for the effort during the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit.

The River’s Edge Pavilion, 4250 River’s Edge Parkway (City Lights), closed Saturday, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

The pavilion opened in fall 2017 as the indoor companion to Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park and sits on the hill overlooking the park. Built with a rooftop deck, water wall and public restrooms, the structure provides a sparkling venue for public and private gatherings.

To download the Open Omaha app or event guide, visit omahabydesign.org/open-omaha-app/.