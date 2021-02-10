 Skip to main content
'A Land Ethic Workshop' starts off with online program
Loess Hills (copy)

The Hitchcock Nature Center overlooks the beautiful Loess Hills in Pottawattamie County. Elizabeth Bauman/World-Herald

The Hitchcock Nature Center will start off “A Land Ethic Workshop” series with a free beginner program: Introductory Session: A Good Oak.

This will be online from 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 27. Ron Cisar will introduce participants to conservation and help those to better understand the “natural world.”

Those who attend will learn how one oak affects the biological community and reveals secrets of the past, the ecological significance of Iowa’s Loess Hills landform and the biographical history of Iowa’s own Aldo Leopold and his “Land Ethic,” a press release said.

This session is intended for ages 14 and older, and pre-registration is required at pottconservation.com.

The series will run through December, with a program held one Saturday a month. Participants can sign up for one session — $15 for an individual session — or for the full program for $75.

Other activities with the sessions will include guest lectures, sketching, journaling and more. As of now all the programs are expected to be held over Zoom.

