Become a Master Gardener

Applications are available for the Iowa Master Gardener Program's fall hybrid training.

The training will be held online from Aug. 22 through Oct. 28.

Master Gardeners come from many different backgrounds, but have a few key things in common: they love gardening, they love learning and they love contributing to their local communities. Participants can join to deepen their horticultural knowledge and serve their communities.

To be awarded the coveted Master Gardener title, participants will complete the 10-week online training program through Canvas, take a pre- and post-test, participate in four in-person sessions with their county/region and volunteer 40 hours in their county by Dec. 31, 2023.

Applications can be found at go.iastate.edu/NNCT4Y and are due July 8.

