 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Golden Hills RC&D to root out truth about plants in online class series

  • 0

If all native plants look alike to you, if wild lettuce frightens you or if you are afraid you’ll get bitten by a Venus flytrap on your next hike through the woods, you might benefit from a series of classes set to be offered by Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development.

Golden Hills RC&D is working with Tom Rosburg of Drake University and Cynthia Lane to host a series of online classes about plant identification, botany and ecology, according to a press release from the organization.

All classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Each class has a $10 registration fee, and pre-registration is required. Registration for each event closes at midnight the night before, or when registration is full (whichever comes first). Registered participants will receive Zoom information on the day of the event via email.

Class schedule:

People are also reading…

• Jan. 26 — Introduction to Plant Terminology: The Secret to Identification with Dr. Cynthia Lane

• Feb. 2 — Lactuca & Prenanthes (Wild Lettuces) ID (Rosburg)

• Feb. 16 — Native Orchid ID (Rosburg)

• Feb. 23 — Fire Ecology (Rosburg)

• March 2 — Native Fern ID (Rosburg)

• March 9 — Persicaria (smartweeds) ID (Rosburg. Remember, before there were smartphones, there were smartweeds.)

• March 23 — Native Seedling ID (Rosburg)

Details and registration are available at goldenhillsrcd.org/plantid.

Email Lance Brisbois at Golden Hills with any questions at lance@goldenhillsrcd.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mortgage Rates Have Room to Rise in January, Prior to Fed Meeting

Mortgage Rates Have Room to Rise in January, Prior to Fed Meeting

January mortgage rates forecastMortgage rates might rise modestly in January, reaching their 2023 peak before settling lower the rest of the year.If mortgage rates do rise in January, they will do so in response to two things:A stubbornly high inflation rate.Uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve will do at its next monetary policy meeting, which...

Install a delivery vault

Install a delivery vault

You can have your own dropbox and simplify home deliveries with a built-in or stand-alone locking parcel box. You don’ t have to stay home for a package delivery, because orders are securely delivered. If you’ re a frequent traveler, you know how annoying it is to reschedule missed deliveries.

Fire damage, depleted insurance put homeowners in a tough spot

Fire damage, depleted insurance put homeowners in a tough spot

Q: We live in a townhouse. The unit attached to ours had a major fire. The fire also caused considerable damage to our home. We have been in temporary housing for the last 17 months waiting for our home to be restored. We have depleted our insurance allotment through our insurance company. We recently heard that our neighbor’s bank foreclosed on the house that caused the fire. Can we put a lien on that home for our out of pocket expenses after our coverage reached its limit?

Mortgage Rates Have Room to Rise in January, Prior to Fed Meeting

Mortgage Rates Have Room to Rise in January, Prior to Fed Meeting

January mortgage rates forecastMortgage rates might rise modestly in January, reaching their 2023 peak before settling lower the rest of the year.If mortgage rates do rise in January, they will do so in response to two things:A stubbornly high inflation rate.Uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve will do at its next monetary policy meeting, which...

8 soothing decorating ideas to make your home a stress-free sanctuary

8 soothing decorating ideas to make your home a stress-free sanctuary

Your home is your refuge. It’s where you can feel safe and relaxed when life gets overwhelming. Certain decorating choices help foster that sense of peace, and how you decorate a space can have a huge impact on how you feel while you’re in it. A well-designed space filled with items you love can be calming and relieve stress, while cluttered rooms can have the opposite effect on your mood and mental health.

Watch Now: Related Video

This high-tech wearable lets you smell the Metaverse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert