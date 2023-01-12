Golden Hills RC&D to root out truth about plants in online class series

If all native plants look alike to you, if wild lettuce frightens you or if you are afraid you’ll get bitten by a Venus flytrap on your next hike through the woods, you might benefit from a series of classes set to be offered by Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development.

Golden Hills RC&D is working with Tom Rosburg of Drake University and Cynthia Lane to host a series of online classes about plant identification, botany and ecology, according to a press release from the organization.

All classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Each class has a $10 registration fee, and pre-registration is required. Registration for each event closes at midnight the night before, or when registration is full (whichever comes first). Registered participants will receive Zoom information on the day of the event via email.

Class schedule:

• Jan. 26 — Introduction to Plant Terminology: The Secret to Identification with Dr. Cynthia Lane

• Feb. 2 — Lactuca & Prenanthes (Wild Lettuces) ID (Rosburg)

• Feb. 16 — Native Orchid ID (Rosburg)

• Feb. 23 — Fire Ecology (Rosburg)

• March 2 — Native Fern ID (Rosburg)

• March 9 — Persicaria (smartweeds) ID (Rosburg. Remember, before there were smartphones, there were smartweeds.)

• March 23 — Native Seedling ID (Rosburg)

Details and registration are available at goldenhillsrcd.org/plantid.

Email Lance Brisbois at Golden Hills with any questions at lance@goldenhillsrcd.org.