Iowa ag department warns of unsolicited seed packages from China, elsewhere
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said Thursday it is aware that individuals in Iowa have received unsolicited seed shipments from China and other countries.

Count Iowa among the states across the country where residents have received unsolicited seed shipments that appear to be coming from China.

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship officials said Tuesday the department is aware that Iowans have received what the U.S. Department of Agriculture has called "suspicious, unsolicited" packages of seeds. The Iowa department noted the seeds are possibly coming from countries besides China as well.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said it is asking anyone who receives unlabeled seeds from an unknown origin to retain the original packaging and report it immediately at 515-281-5321. Recipients should not open the seed packet, plant the seed or attempt to destroy it.

The department said its officials or the USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service will collect, analyze and properly destroy the seeds.

“The Iowa Department of Agriculture is working closely with the USDA to trace, collect and properly destroy these unknown seeds to protect our agriculture community from plant and seed-borne diseases,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said in a release.

Unlabeled seeds and seeds from unknown origins should never be planted, the department said. They pose the risk of introducing an invasive plant species or seed-borne diseases that do not currently exist in the United States.

In a release, the USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service said it is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation.

The USDA said the unwelcome mailings may be a “brushing scam,” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.

"USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment," the department said.

