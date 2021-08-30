Make minimal impact when enjoying the great outdoors

Properly dispose of waste

Carry in/carry out means trash should be packed up and disposed of in proper receptacles. In addition, inspect surroundings for spilled food or litter.

Waste also applies to waste water and human waste. Proper disposal of waste water can help prevent contamination of the ground and natural water surfaces. Learn how to properly handle waste based on the site you will be visiting.

Leave what you find

Do not take vegetation or other structures from natural areas. Avoid digging or modifying sites. Also, do not touch cultural or historical structures and artifacts.

Minimize campfires

When fires are needed, use established fire rings, pans or mound fires. Consider using a lightweight camp stove for cooking and a lantern for illumination. Keep fires small and only use downed and dead wood.

Respect wildlife

Outdoor enthusiasts should never feed or approach wild animals; observe from a distance. Control pets or leave them at home if they will disturb animals. Avoid visiting certain areas during mating and nesting seasons.

Be considerate of others