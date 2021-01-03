NeighborWorks building several houses, has bigger plans for new year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Eighth Avenue home will have three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a kitchen, living room, dining room and two-car attached garage, according to a NeighborWorks flyer. The 1,266-square-foot house will also come with efficient kitchen appliances and will be listed by NP Dodge at $170,000. A no-interest loan of up to $30,000 for down payment and closing costs may be available to qualified applicants.

The Avenue G home will have two bedrooms, one bathroom, an open layout with kitchen and appliances, living/dining room, large backyard and alley access for parking. The 862-square-foot home will be listed at only $140,000. A no-interest loan of up to $20,000 for down payment and closing costs will be available to qualified applicants.

NeighborWorks plans to start building two more homes in late spring or summer on Second and Fifth Avenues, Hazlewood said. Each of them will be 1,200-square-foot houses with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Planning is underway for another apartment complex south of NeighborWorks’ Beacon Place Apartments at 2400 S. 19th St. and a few single-family homes on adjoining land, he has said.