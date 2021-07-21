Partnership, grant expected to fuel growth at CreekTop Gardens

The site has 90 4-by-8-foot raised-bed garden plots that can be rented for $25 each per season, according to Julia Woods, 712 director of programming and events, who oversees the garden.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to keep it affordable so people keep coming,” she said.

All 90 plots were planted this spring, and 51 people rented one or more plots to tend. Seven plots are being used to grow produce for local homeless people, Woods said, and will now be marked with signs that read, “Pick me! This plot can be harvested by anyone.”

There is a community orchard at the north end that produces fruit that is free for the taking. There is a shelter house where weary gardeners can rest or take refuge from sudden downpours or the hot sun. Produce left on a table in the shelter house is understood to be up for grabs, Woods said.

“We have lots of gardeners that put stuff on the table for the homeless,” she said.

Garst expressed her thanks to volunteers, who have already put in 380 hours at the garden site this year. Iowa Western Community College cheerleaders helped prepare the beds this spring, and football and volleyball players help clean them up in the fall, as do TS Bank employees. The Trip family cut and painted the plot markers. City Serve repaired some of the beds.