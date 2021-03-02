Pottawattamie County Conservation to present gardening series

Pottawattamie County Conservation will begin its new, six-part programming series, Gardening for Diversity, on 7 p.m. March 29 at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek. The first session will examine the benefits of diverse native plantings, working within city ordinances, site mapping and early plant selection.

The Gardening for Diversity series will walk participants through creating participant’s own diverse native gardens through a mix of classroom learning and hands-on gardening exercises. Each session will cover different aspects of native gardening, from planning to planting to maintaining, and is perfect for beginning gardeners and anyone who is looking for new ways incorporate native plantings in their own garden.

The series will kick off with two classroom sessions at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, to give attendees a good foundation for planning their own diverse native gardening projects followed by four outdoor sessions at Narrows River Park, 2500 N. 25th St., in Council Bluffs, where attendees will enjoy hands-on work as they plan, plant, and maintain a native garden with guidance from conservation staff. Attendees are not required to attend every program session but each programming session will build on the next.