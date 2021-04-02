Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

There will be three Hikin’ with a nerd events in May,

Mary 5 at 6 p.m. at Badger Ridge Trailhead at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.

May 14 at 10 a.m. at Delbert’s Den Parking Lot at Arrowhead Park, 9357 310th St., in Neola.

May 25 at 6 p.m. at Main Parking Area at Wheeler Grove Conservation Area, 43774 Boxelder Ave., in Carson.

Hikes will last from one to two hours and guests should be aware that parts of the hike will be off the trail and parts of the trail is uneven terrain.

Any hiker at any level can participate and it is recommended to bring a water bottle, sunblock and bug spray.

Cost for these programs is $5 per program and person and that includes the entrance fee into the park. The events are for those ages 14 and up and pets are not allowed.

Little Tike Hike

The Little Tik Hike’s are self-guided hikes, and through the trails are activities to help kids learn more about nature. Hikes will take place on the Badger Ridge trail at Hitchcock Nature Center and on a nature trail near the bison pen at Botna Bend.