Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

Gardening for Diversity
Gardening for Diversity is a six part program that picks up again on April 26 at 7 p.m. at Narrows River Park, 2500 N. 25th St.
“Gardening for Diversity will walk participants through creating your own diverse native gardens through a mix of classroom learning and hands-on gardening exercises,” a press release said. “Each session will cover different aspects of native gardening, from planning to planting to maintaining, and is perfect for beginning gardeners and anyone who is looking for new ways to incorporate native plantings in your own garden.”
Two classroom sessions will kick off the series and this will give participants the knowledge they need to plan their own diverse gardening projects. The classroom sessions will then be followed by four outdoor sessions at Narrows River Park.
Each program will build off the previous one, but it isn’t required to attend every session. Cost is $15 per person and the program is designed for those 14-years-old and up.
Pre-registration is required.
Hikin’ with a Nature Nerd
Hikin’ with a nature nerd is a new way to hike in 2021. With each hike led by a Naturalist, participants can explore three different parks as well as the ecosystem in southwest Iowa.
There will be three Hikin’ with a nerd events in May,
Mary 5 at 6 p.m. at Badger Ridge Trailhead at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.
May 14 at 10 a.m. at Delbert’s Den Parking Lot at Arrowhead Park, 9357 310th St., in Neola.
May 25 at 6 p.m. at Main Parking Area at Wheeler Grove Conservation Area, 43774 Boxelder Ave., in Carson.
Hikes will last from one to two hours and guests should be aware that parts of the hike will be off the trail and parts of the trail is uneven terrain.
Any hiker at any level can participate and it is recommended to bring a water bottle, sunblock and bug spray.
Cost for these programs is $5 per program and person and that includes the entrance fee into the park. The events are for those ages 14 and up and pets are not allowed.
Little Tike Hike
The Little Tik Hike’s are self-guided hikes, and through the trails are activities to help kids learn more about nature. Hikes will take place on the Badger Ridge trail at Hitchcock Nature Center and on a nature trail near the bison pen at Botna Bend.
Hikes will run from May 1 to May 10 at the Hitchcock Nature Center and from May 1 to May 31 at Botna Bend. Activities are available all day at each park.
The section of trail with activities is .25 to .3 miles long one way — .5 to .6 miles long round-trip.
The activities are aimed at those ages 3 to 5, but everyone is allowed to participate.
Homeschool in the Hills: Fungi
Learn about all the fungi in the forest and how it keeps the forest habitat healthy at the Hitchcock Nature Center on May 4 and 5.
Morning sessions begin at 10 a.m. and afternoon sessions begin at 1 p.m.
The program is designed for ages 3 and up and cost is $4 per person. Pre-registration is required and walk-ins will not be allowed. Pets are not allowed.
Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn inside buildings and participants will need to sign a waiver when arriving at either event. Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.
For more information call 712-545-3283 and visit pottconservation.com to register.