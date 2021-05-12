Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

Hikes will run from June 5 to June 14 at the Hitchcock Nature Center and from June 5 to June 30 at Botna Bend. Activities are available all day at each park.

The section of trail with activities is .25 to .3 miles long one way — .5 to .6 miles long round-trip.

The activities are aimed at those ages 3 to 5, but everyone is allowed to participate. The event is included with daily admission to the park.

BioBlitz

A community science project will take place on June 12 at 9 a.m. at the Hitchcock Nature Center, and Pottawattamie Conservation needs you there.

Participants will use iNaturalist, a free smartphone app, to document the living organisms at Hitchcock Nature Center and have the opportunity to visit informative stations to learn more about the plant and animal species that call Hitchcock Nature Center home, a press release said.

Staff will be available to help and participants will need to download the app on their own phone.

It is suggested to show up no later than 11 a.m. to visit learning stations and prepare for data collection before stations and iNaturalist training begin at noon.