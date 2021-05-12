Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

Hikin’ with a Nature Nerd
Hikin’ with a Nature Nerd is a new way to hike in 2021. With each hike led by a Naturalist, participants can explore three different parks as well as the ecosystem in southwest Iowa.
There will be three Hikin’ with a nerd events in June,
June 2 at 6 p.m. at the Botna Bend Park office, 42926 Mahogany Road in Hancock.
June 11 at 10 a.m. at Fox Run Ridge Trailhead at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.
June 22 at 6 p.m. at Narrows River Park main parking area, 2500 N. 25th St.
Hikes will last from one to two hours and guests should be aware that parts of the hike will be off the trail and parts of the trail is uneven terrain.
Any hiker at any level can participate and it is recommended to bring a water bottle, sunblock and bug spray.
Cost for these programs is $5 per program and person and that includes the entrance fee into the park. The events are for those ages 14 and up and pets are not allowed.
Little Tike Hike
The Little Tike Hike’s are self-guided hikes, and through the trails are activities to help kids learn more about nature. Hikes will take place along the Badger Ridge trail at Hitchcock Nature Center and on a nature trail near the bison pen at Botna Bend.
Hikes will run from June 5 to June 14 at the Hitchcock Nature Center and from June 5 to June 30 at Botna Bend. Activities are available all day at each park.
The section of trail with activities is .25 to .3 miles long one way — .5 to .6 miles long round-trip.
The activities are aimed at those ages 3 to 5, but everyone is allowed to participate. The event is included with daily admission to the park.
BioBlitz
A community science project will take place on June 12 at 9 a.m. at the Hitchcock Nature Center, and Pottawattamie Conservation needs you there.
Participants will use iNaturalist, a free smartphone app, to document the living organisms at Hitchcock Nature Center and have the opportunity to visit informative stations to learn more about the plant and animal species that call Hitchcock Nature Center home, a press release said.
Staff will be available to help and participants will need to download the app on their own phone.
It is suggested to show up no later than 11 a.m. to visit learning stations and prepare for data collection before stations and iNaturalist training begin at noon.
BioBlitz is for all ages, and will take place outside. It is recommended to bring sunblock, insect repellent and water. The event is included with daily admission to the park.
For all events, participants will need to sign a waiver. For more information call 712-545-3283 and visit pottconservation.com to register.