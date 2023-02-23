A winter fish kill event has occurred at Big Lake, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the DNR "got reports that the ice was receding and people were seeing dead fish there," said Bryan Hayes, Iowa DNR fisheries management biologist. "We went and investigated, and determined it's a winter kill event due to oxygen sag, a somewhat natural cause."

Oxygen sag refers to the reduction in dissolved oxygen along a water body. That means, for an unspecified reason, there was not enough oxygen in the lake to support these fish populations this winter.

Hundreds of fish are affected, Hayes said, including most noticeably a large number of the 800 rainbow trout the DNR stocked at the lake in January.

"We stocked those with intent to create fish over the winter on into the spring," Hayes said. "With this winter kill event, that kind of sets us back there. We hate to lose those fish."

Other impacted species include portions of the lake's largemouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish populations.

The DNR wants visitors to Big Lake Park to know they are aware of the problem. They advise parkgoers to leave any dead fish they might see alone.

"Those fish will break down naturally within a week or two," Hayes said.

Come May, the DNR will assess surviving populations.

"We want fishing to be part of that park there," Hayes said. "It's unfortunate. We're monitoring it and we'll continue to monitor the fish population in Big Lake.

"Our next steps will be to evaluate surviving population and anything we can do to bring it back," Hayes said. "It'll be May before we can get in there with equipment to see what's survived."

From there, the DNR will determine how to begin to rebuild fish populations within the lake.

"It might be as simple as a stocking effort," Hayes said. "Or we may look at the surviving population and say the best route is to completely restart this. We know there is common carp in there, and they have a negative influence on water quality, which likely contributed to this kill."

Carp are bottom feeders that uproot plants, which help produce oxygen underwater.

"When a water body ices over, the oxygen you have in the water is dependent on what was there when it was iced over and any oxygen production you might get from plants under the ice," Hayes said. "We didn't have a lot of aquatic plants in Big Lake, so we assume there was very little production of oxygen going on and enough demand (not only from fish, but algae and decaying plants) to cause this sag."

Removing the carp "would take a lot more effort," Hayes said. The DNR completed such an effort in 2009, but two major floods of the Missouri River since then have likely provided avenues for rough fish to get back into the lake, he said.

A couple years of dry conditions in western Iowa also likely contributed to the kill, Hayes said.

"The water is a foot low," he said. "Big Lake is already a shallow pond. To take a foot off the top is probably a fairly significant portion of the water volume. It would've helped if we had that foot back on top there."