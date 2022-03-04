Iowa Cookie Crumbs in 15th year, will soon top 1.5 million cookies shipped

The Iowa Cookie Crumbs group is celebrating its 15th year of baking cookies for U.S. military personnel deployed overseas.

The Crumbs, a chapter of the national Treat the Troops organization, started cooking up care packages in 2007 and soon will have sent 1.5 million cookies overseas, according to Abbie Crawford, founder of the group.

Iowa ranks second in the number of cookies sent, according to the Treat the Troops website. Georgia is credited for sending 1,850,728, Iowa has sent 1,487,077, South Carolina has sent 1,369,868 and Missouri has sent 1,148,007, according to Treat the Troops’ tabulations.

The Iowa Chapter can produce a lot of cookies because it has “at least” 100 volunteers, including many from Nebraska, Crawford said.

“They’re such a dedicated group of people,” she said. “During the winter, it drops down a bit — we have snowbirds.”

The number of cookies needed has also decreased, Crawford said. She has her sources — she often learns of units in need through their chaplains – but the Cookie Crumbs could handle more requests.

“They just want to help,” she said. “This is a very, very tight group, and they don’t want to see the work they enjoy come to an end.”

Last summer, the group made cookies for first responders in Council Bluffs and a few surrounding communities, she said.

Crawford, who serves on Treat the Troops’ national board of directors, said the organization is exploring other ways to help military men and women and will discuss whether to expand during the board’s next meeting in two weeks.

“Right now, we are still healthy, but you’ve got to look to the future,” she said.

In the meantime, the Iowa Cookie Crumbs will top the 1.5 million mark Monday when they gather to pack a batch of 25,000 cookies to send overseas, Crawford said.

“It’s going all over the place,” she said.

Some of the cookies will be going to forces near Ukraine, while others will be headed to Germany, Japan and Kuwait, Crawford said.

“A lot of times, we don’t know where they’re going, because we don’t know all the APOs (military addresses),” she said.

Treat the Troops invites family and friends of military personnel to request cookies for their deployed loved ones. Troops can also request cookies for themselves. To request cookies, visit treatthetroops.org and click “Request Cookies Now.” Treat the Troops cannot send cookies within the continental United States. Only orders for overseas units will be fulfilled. Requests received directly from troops will be given priority.

