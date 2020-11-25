 Skip to main content
Iowa Department of Human Rights seeks nominations, contest entries
The Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Commission on the Status of African-Americans is seeking nominations for two awards that honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Commission will present MLK Achievement and Service Project awards at the 32nd Annual Celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtually on Jan. 18, 2021.

Iowans are encouraged to nominate deserving individuals in the following categories:

MLK Achievement: Recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to King’s vision, helping others, cultural awareness, diversity, active community participation and promoting racial equality of all people in Iowa. For a nomination form, go to bit.ly/2UUXBcZ.

MLK Service Project: Recognizes individuals and/or organizations who are participating in or have participated in a service project that has strengthened their Iowa community, such as mentoring, reading to children at schools, community centers, or shelters, restored schools, built playgrounds, and organized neighborhood watches, etc. For a nomination form, go to bit.ly/399zC21.

Nominations must be postmarked by Dec. 15.

If you have questions, contact the office at 515-281-3274 or toll-free 800-351-4659.

Students First through Eighth Grade are encouraged to submit entries for the 10th annual Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Commission on the Status of African-Americans Call 2 Serve contest, promoting the 2021 Martin Luther King Day of Service. Please get your students involved! Prizes will be awarded at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration virtually on Jan. 18, 2021.

For more information, go to bit.ly/399oL8d.

To enter, go to bit.ly/2Hyn5tB.

Entries must be postmarked by Dec. 18.

For the DHR Copyright Release Transfer, go to bit.ly/375rwVp.

For the DHR Waiver Release, go to bit.ly/33eg6gN.

