The Iowa State Bar Association Elder Law Section is honoring Older Iowans Month with the release of the 7th edition of the “Handbook for Older Iowans” and an educational Lawyers in Libraries program taking place at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Wednesday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Deborah Petersen, of the Petersen Law PLLC, will be in Meeting Room A. The program will focus on financial power of attorney, health care power of attorney, living wills and the Final Disposition Act.

Petersen received her Bachelor of Science in business administration from Creighton University and her Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law in 1984. She is in private practice at Petersen Law PLLC. Her practice includes real estate, business, estate planning, trust administration, elder law and probate matters. Petersen is currently a member of the Iowa State Bar Association Board of Governors representing District 4.

“As we age, there are so many new systems to navigate regarding issues and programs created to specifically assist older adults," Deanna Clingan-Fisher, chair of the ISBA Elder Law Section, said in a news release. "This handbook is one way we hope to give older Iowans, their families and caregivers an objective resource to review to gain general knowledge on these issues.”

Lawyers in Libraries is a joint effort by The Iowa State Bar Association, the State Library of Iowa, Iowa Legal Aid and the Polk County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project to help provide free legal information to Iowans across the state. For more information, visit iowabar.org/?pg=waystogetlegalhelp.