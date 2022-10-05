Iowa Western partners with homeless shelter

High school students dual enrolled at Iowa Western Community College made and donated nine wooden benches to New Visions Homeless Services on Sept. 21.

The idea stemmed from IWCC’s visit to the homeless shelter, when they noticed that New Visions didn’t have enough seats for the amount of people they were servicing.

With homelessness on the rise both locally and nationally, New Visions CEO Brandy Wallar said the shelter has become overcrowded. Battling inflation, including increasing rent, can prove difficult when on a fixed income, Wallar said. This has caused many people, especially with younger men, to lose their homes.

The shelter, having limited or minimal requirements to receive services, ran out of seats.

“I’m glad that we could step in when we saw a need,” said Libby Woods, IWCC director of adult education.

While these seats were needed and will be utilized, Wallar said this gift is more than simply a wooden bench. It’s important to note, she said, what the gesture represents.

“What it shows is that there's a community that is coming together to support our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” Wallar said. “It's a reminder to those experiencing homelessness that they're not alone, that they're not forgotten about.”

It also signals the beginning of a partnership between New Visions and IWCC.

IWCC will offer classes to those at the shelter in hopes that it will encourage them to get back on the right path, Woods said. Located on both New Visions and IWCC campuses, participants will be transported to a variety of classes.

Some will work on high school equivalency classes to get their GED. Others will enter training programs to become a CNA, welder, truck driver or chef.

“We want to make sure that we get them as housing-ready as possible, and that includes employment,” Wallar said.

Anthony Schovanec said he’s going to take any classes he can to better himself. Though he isn’t exactly sure what he wants to do, he’s particularly interested in welding.

“I like to learn things and, like they say, ‘knowledge is power,’” Schovanec said.

Schovanec said he hopes these classes help turn his life around.

“I look forward to the classes when they start and where they could take me,” Schovanec said.