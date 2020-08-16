Iowa Western students return; fall semester starts Monday

Iowa Western Community College students were busy moving into college housing Thursday and Friday for the fall semester, which begins Monday.
“We’re really excited to have students back on campus,” said Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations. “I think we’ve done as much as we can to prepare for a safe return.”
Kohler said he was encouraged by the number of students at registration Thursday and Friday.
Rachel Walenceus of Westgate, a small town near Oelwein in northeast Iowa, is ready to start her first year of college and recently decided to study communications.
“I have no idea what I want to do,” she said.
However, Walenceus is sure she wants to attend Iowa Western and is glad she can live on campus.
“When I was first searching, I wanted to do baking and pastry art, and Iowa Western was one of the few places that offered that,” she said. “When we came to visit, I decided I liked the campus well enough that, even if I changed my major, I wanted to attend Iowa Western.”
Walenceus is looking forward to participating in concert choir, show choir, Phi Theta Kappa and maybe theater. Like several other students interviewed Friday, she is not really worried about possible exposure to the coronavirus.
“The only thing I’m worried about is if we’re here three weeks and it goes up and they say ‘I’m sorry, you’ll have to go home,’” she said.
Shalee Bradley, a returning student from Grand Island, Nebraska, moved in back on July 24 to attend training to be a resident assistant. She believes serving in that role will give her an opportunity to meet more people.
Bradley is studying psychology with the intent to transfer to a four-year college next year and earn a bachelor’s degree. In the meantime, she enjoys competing on the Reiver bowling team.
“It kind of runs in my family,” she said. “My parents own a bowling alley.”
Bradley felt like Iowa Western was about the right distance from home and likes the fact that the Council Bluffs campus is kind of “our own little community” on the edge of the city.
“I also really like the academics here, and all the facilities are completely up to date,” she said. “Everyone here is really helpful.”
Parker Maddox of Columbus, Indiana will be attending Iowa Western on a baseball scholarship. He is transferring to Iowa Western from Ohio University. He was not concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was just ready to get back to school and get on with it,” he said.
Logan Korkoran of Omaha is attending on a softball scholarship. She chose Iowa Western because of proximity and quality.
“It was close, and I know their program is really good,” she said.
Isaac Arnold, a freshman from Rapid City, South Dakota, said he isn’t worried about the pandemic.
“As long as everybody keeps their masks on and keeps their hands clean, I think that’s the best thing,” he said.
Most Iowa Western classes will include both in-person and online instruction this fall. In-person classes will be smaller to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required. Performing arts students will practice in small groups, and performances will be postponed until second semester, Kohler said.
The National Junior College Athletic Association has postponed all sports until spring, except golf and cross country, he said.
