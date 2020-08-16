Iowa Western students return; fall semester starts Monday

“The only thing I’m worried about is if we’re here three weeks and it goes up and they say ‘I’m sorry, you’ll have to go home,’” she said.

Shalee Bradley, a returning student from Grand Island, Nebraska, moved in back on July 24 to attend training to be a resident assistant. She believes serving in that role will give her an opportunity to meet more people.

Bradley is studying psychology with the intent to transfer to a four-year college next year and earn a bachelor’s degree. In the meantime, she enjoys competing on the Reiver bowling team.

“It kind of runs in my family,” she said. “My parents own a bowling alley.”

Bradley felt like Iowa Western was about the right distance from home and likes the fact that the Council Bluffs campus is kind of “our own little community” on the edge of the city.

“I also really like the academics here, and all the facilities are completely up to date,” she said. “Everyone here is really helpful.”

Parker Maddox of Columbus, Indiana will be attending Iowa Western on a baseball scholarship. He is transferring to Iowa Western from Ohio University. He was not concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic.