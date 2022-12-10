Kanesville Riders Honor Guard hosting free Santa photos, fundraiser Sunday

Santa Claus has been seen all around Council Bluffs lately, and he’ll be lending a hand this afternoon to help raise money for the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.

Jolly old St. Nick will be making an appearance at the Kanesville Riders’ headquarters, 3000 Ave. B, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

Cindy Ruby, treasurer and historian for the Kanesville Riders, said the organization will be providing free 4 inch by 6 inch printed photos in a commemorative folder for each family. Cookies and candy canes will also be handed out to the little ones in attendance. Everything offered at the event is free, but the group will be taking free will donations to benefit the Kanesville Riders’ mission.

Started in 2014, the Kanseville Riders are a nonprofit organization that helps give proper military rites for fallen area veterans. The group’s rites include folding of the United States flag, presenting the flag to surviving loved ones, a 21-gun salute, playing of taps, a motorcycle escort and pallbearer assistance, all free of charge. Ruby said the organization also offers free PTSD counseling for veterans and first responders.

Ruby said the group has assisted in 868 funerals since its founding, including more than 100 this year. They’ve also sponsored veterans for honor flights the last two years. Ruby said the group has many great local sponsors, but most of its funding comes from donations. She said the Riders are always appreciative of the community support for the organization and local veterans.

“It’s a blessing, it’s very important for us,” she said,

More information about the Kanesville Riders can be found at kanesvillehonorguard.org