Katelan Pool to host annual pool party on July 31

Katelman Pool in Council Bluffs will host a community-wide pool party on July 30.
The city said the annual pool party is open to the public and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the pool, 1230 16th Ave.
Each year, Katelman Pool lifeguards plan a community-wide pool party. The lifeguards work together to select a theme and plan activities, giveaways and concessions., the city said. This year's theme is "Western Night." Complete with a country music playlist, the pool party will also have western-themed games and prizes and a western selfie station.
Katelman Pool staff have also planned western-themed concessions. The pool's concession stand will be selling root beer floats, plus the Hog Stop BBQ food truck and the Kona Ice truck will be on-site, the city said.
"After a year of COVID and a rough start to this pool season, we're very excited to offer the community this evening event. Our lifeguards have a lot of fun activities planned," Mike Bond, aquatics coordinator for the City of Council Bluffs, said in a release. "The party provides a great opportunity for families and friends to get together and enjoy a summer evening by the pool."
Admission is $4 per person; no punch cards or passes will be accepted for the special event. Additional details and updates can be found on the City’s Facebook @CityofCB.