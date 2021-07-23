 Skip to main content
Katelan Pool to host annual pool party on July 31
Katelan Pool to host annual pool party on July 31

20210701_new_pools_8

Kai Bergeson, 13, dives into the pool while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Katelman Pool in Council Bluffs will host a community-wide pool party on July 30.

The city said the annual pool party is open to the public and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the pool, 1230 16th Ave.

Each year, Katelman Pool lifeguards plan a community-wide pool party. The lifeguards work together to select a theme and plan activities, giveaways and concessions., the city said. This year's theme is "Western Night." Complete with a country music playlist, the pool party will also have western-themed games and prizes and a western selfie station.

20210701_new_pools_12

Kids line up to slide while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Katelman Pool staff have also planned western-themed concessions. The pool's concession stand will be selling root beer floats, plus the Hog Stop BBQ food truck and the Kona Ice truck will be on-site, the city said.

"After a year of COVID and a rough start to this pool season, we're very excited to offer the community this evening event. Our lifeguards have a lot of fun activities planned," Mike Bond, aquatics coordinator for the City of Council Bluffs, said in a release. "The party provides a great opportunity for families and friends to get together and enjoy a summer evening by the pool."

Admission is $4 per person; no punch cards or passes will be accepted for the special event. Additional details and updates can be found on the City’s Facebook @CityofCB.

20210701_new_pools_11

Steve Scigo holds his granddaughter, Vivian Larson, 1, while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
20210701_new_pools_10

Steve Scigo, right, holds his granddaughter, Vivian Larson, 1, while swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
20210701_new_pools_9

Kids, families and more enjoy an afternoon of swimming at Katelman Water Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
