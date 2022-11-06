 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

LCHS alumna 1st Lt. Adrienne Mallow to speak at Veterans Day Assembly

  • 0
111221-cbn-news-veteransday-p13

Local military veterans applaud during the annual Veterans Day assembly at Lewis Central High School on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Lewis Central High School will hold its traditional Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, Nov. 11.

The free ceremony, which is open to the public, will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the high school auditorium.

Local veterans and their organizations will be recognized, and staff members who have served or have family members who have served will be asked to stand and be recognized. In addition, Lewis Central seniors who have committed to a branch of the military will also be recognized.

The LCHS band and choir will perform patriotic music.

The Veterans Day Address will be presented by 1st Lt. Adriene Mallow, a 2008 graduate of LCHS and defensive cyber intelligence officer for the 52nd Network Warfare Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base.

She earned an Intelligence Studies and Technology degree at Community College of the Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama in 2013; completed courses in Airman Leadership and Defense Threat Reduction at Offutt and earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing management at Bellevue University in 2014; basic instructor, Special Operations Joint Task Force and Instructor in Technologies courses at various military installations and a Master of Arts in counseling at Liberty University in 2017. After an Air Operations Center Initial Qualification Training Course in 2018, she earned professional certificates in Strategic Leadership at Notre Dame University in 2019 and Cornell University in 2021, respectively.

People are also reading…

Mallow began her Air Force career by enlisting in the Air Force in 2011 as an intelligence analyst assigned to strategic and tactical missions worldwide. She was assigned to U.S. STRATCOM in 2012, after completing technical training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. While at STRATCOM, she served as a strategic relocatable targets analyst, providing adversary location updates and authoring the first-ever threat Year in Review that was published in the Library of National Intelligence.

She was nominated for the Development Special Duty program in 2014 and was selected as an intelligence instructor at Goodfellow AFB. While assigned to Goodfellow, she taught over 2,000 hours of instruction to 600 students, achieving the role of Instructor Training and Interim Instructor Supervisor. In that position, she supervised five noncommissioned officers.

Mallow was deployed to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan from April to October 2016 in support of the Special Operations Joint Task Force. She served as the noncommissioned officer in charge, Joint Task Force Cell comprised of four members. For her efforts in Afghanistan, she was named Air Education and Training Command’s Deployed Enlisted Member of the Year.

She separated from active duty in 2016 and enlisted in the Air Force Reserve, accepting a position as the NCOIC OF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division training with the 854th Combat Operations Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. During this time, she coordinated formal training courses and training sessions for 70 total-force members to ensure they achieved their Combat Mission Ready status. In addition, she was requested to support the collection management team at Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber. She received, processed and implemented 40 cyber collection requests to better equip joint leaders and satisfy joint objectives. From June 2019 to June 2021, she served as a cyber intelligence officer with the 426th Network Warfare Squadron at JBSA. She began her current assignment in June 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

Bison Fest is Saturday

Bison Fest is Saturday

Visitors are invited to join Pottawattamie Conservation at Botna Bend Park, 42926 Mahogany Road, Hancock, for the second year of Bison Fest on…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert