LCHS alumna 1st Lt. Adrienne Mallow to speak at Veterans Day Assembly

Lewis Central High School will hold its traditional Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, Nov. 11.

The free ceremony, which is open to the public, will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the high school auditorium.

Local veterans and their organizations will be recognized, and staff members who have served or have family members who have served will be asked to stand and be recognized. In addition, Lewis Central seniors who have committed to a branch of the military will also be recognized.

The LCHS band and choir will perform patriotic music.

The Veterans Day Address will be presented by 1st Lt. Adriene Mallow, a 2008 graduate of LCHS and defensive cyber intelligence officer for the 52nd Network Warfare Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base.

She earned an Intelligence Studies and Technology degree at Community College of the Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama in 2013; completed courses in Airman Leadership and Defense Threat Reduction at Offutt and earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing management at Bellevue University in 2014; basic instructor, Special Operations Joint Task Force and Instructor in Technologies courses at various military installations and a Master of Arts in counseling at Liberty University in 2017. After an Air Operations Center Initial Qualification Training Course in 2018, she earned professional certificates in Strategic Leadership at Notre Dame University in 2019 and Cornell University in 2021, respectively.

Mallow began her Air Force career by enlisting in the Air Force in 2011 as an intelligence analyst assigned to strategic and tactical missions worldwide. She was assigned to U.S. STRATCOM in 2012, after completing technical training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. While at STRATCOM, she served as a strategic relocatable targets analyst, providing adversary location updates and authoring the first-ever threat Year in Review that was published in the Library of National Intelligence.

She was nominated for the Development Special Duty program in 2014 and was selected as an intelligence instructor at Goodfellow AFB. While assigned to Goodfellow, she taught over 2,000 hours of instruction to 600 students, achieving the role of Instructor Training and Interim Instructor Supervisor. In that position, she supervised five noncommissioned officers.

Mallow was deployed to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan from April to October 2016 in support of the Special Operations Joint Task Force. She served as the noncommissioned officer in charge, Joint Task Force Cell comprised of four members. For her efforts in Afghanistan, she was named Air Education and Training Command’s Deployed Enlisted Member of the Year.

She separated from active duty in 2016 and enlisted in the Air Force Reserve, accepting a position as the NCOIC OF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division training with the 854th Combat Operations Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. During this time, she coordinated formal training courses and training sessions for 70 total-force members to ensure they achieved their Combat Mission Ready status. In addition, she was requested to support the collection management team at Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber. She received, processed and implemented 40 cyber collection requests to better equip joint leaders and satisfy joint objectives. From June 2019 to June 2021, she served as a cyber intelligence officer with the 426th Network Warfare Squadron at JBSA. She began her current assignment in June 2021.