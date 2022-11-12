 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Lewis Central High School presents 11th annual Veterans Day Assembly

  • 0

Lewis Central High School provided a grand tribute to veterans Friday with its 11th annual Veterans Day Assembly.

Dozens of local veterans attended the ceremony, which featured a speech by 1st Lt. Adrienne Mallow, a 2008 graduate of the school; patriotic music performed by the Lewis Central High School Band and Choir, directed by Dan Tucker and Kevin Palu, respectively; and a welcome by organizer and health teacher Lu Peverill.

The colors were presented by Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit IA-951.

Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, is observed on the anniversary of the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, Peverill said.

“We honor American veterans for their patriotism and their willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” she said.

People are also reading…

Sam Schroeder, who served as master of ceremonies, recognized staff members who had served in the Armed Forces and students with family members who had served.

Mallow, a defensive cyber intelligence officer with the 52nd Network Warfare Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, was the featured speaker.

“Today is a celebration to honor all American veterans,” she said. “It is also a day for reflection. It is not our powerful weapons that make us the most powerful nation in the world.”

Rather, it is the bravery and commitment of the men and women who serve.

Mallow enlisted in the Air Force in 2011 as an intelligence analyst assigned to strategic and tactical missions worldwide. She signed up for the delayed entry program, so it was a year before she reported for training.

“When I stepped out at the base, it was like yelling and chaos,” she said.

Mallow battled self-doubt as she faced the challenges of training.

“I was influenced by the beliefs of others,” she said. “I believed I was not strong enough to compete with my peers.”

Mallow worked to get herself in top condition and pushed through despite her doubts.

After completing technical training at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas, she was assigned to STRATCOM in 2012. While at STRATCOM, she served as a strategic relocatable targets analyst, providing adversary location updates and authoring the first-ever threat Year in Review that was published in the Library of National Intelligence. She was nominated for the Development Special Duty program in 2014 and was selected as an intelligence instructor at Goodfellow AFB. While assigned to Goodfellow, she taught over 2,000 hours of instruction to 600 students, achieving the role of Instructor Training and Interim Instructor Supervisor.

She was deployed to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan in April 2016 in support of the Special Operations Joint Task Force. She served as the noncommissioned officer in charge of a Joint Task Force Cell of four people. They supported forces that were in enemy territory.

“There was nothing that could have prepared me for the loss of a teammate,” she said.

After completing her deployment in October 2016, she was named Air Education and Training Command’s Deployed Enlisted Member of the Year.

Mallow separated from active duty in 2016 and enlisted in the Air Force Reserve, accepting a position as the NCOIC OF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division, training with the 854th Combat Operations Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. After the loss of a comrade, she wanted to “be more present” in her life and spend more time with her family and loved ones.

It was in 2016 that she started moving toward cyber security, she said. It is now one of the careers the Air Force recruits for most heavily.

In Texas, Mallow coordinated formal training courses and training sessions for 70 total-force members to ensure they achieved their Combat Mission Ready status. In addition, she was requested to support the collection management team at Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber. She received, processed and implemented 40 cyber collection requests to better equip joint leaders and satisfy joint objectives. From June 2019 to June 2021, she served as a cyber intelligence officer with the 426th Network Warfare Squadron at JBSA. She began her current assignment in June 2021.

Mallow encouraged students to research careers and find out what they want to do.

“I graduated without a career in mind or any idea who or what I wanted to be,” she said. “I want you to explore every opportunity to grow and excel.”

Mallow is thankful for where her life has taken her.

“I’m pretty lucky. I have been all over the world, jumped out of an airplane … and started a beautiful family that I am proud of,” she said. “I am grateful to share this moment with you.”

Finally, Mallow told students, “Stay humble, be resilient and aim high.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert