Library to host Chicago architect reenactor

American history will come alive at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Council Bluffs Public Library when RJ Lindsey will bring a virtual presentation of “Daniel Burnham: Make No Little Plans.”

Lindsey, as Daniel Burnham, an architect in Chicago, will share his innovative rebuilding design of Chicago after the Fire of 1871, as well as the remarkable White City of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. Through extensive research, a meticulous attention to detail and the use of only documented speeches, letters and anecdotes, a vivid living portrait emerges of Burnham. This “White City” is also the setting of Erik Larsen’s book “The Devil in the White City.” Erik Larson will be speaking at The Arts Center at IWCC on Thursday, April 14th at 7 p.m.

Lindsey earned a Master’s Degree from Illinois State University and is a member of Actor’s Equity, the Screen Actor’s Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. As a theatrical professional, Linsey has appeared on stage and television. Thirty-five years of experience as a researcher, writer and actor have contributed to the success of his living history program.

You can attend this live Zoom event either at the library in Meeting Room B or from your home. Check the library Event Page at www.councilbluffslibrary.org to find out more details about the program, or to register to attend via Zoom.

The program is free and open to the public and has been made possible with help from the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation. For more information contact the library at 712-323-7553 ext. 4014.