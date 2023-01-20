 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Library to host presentation on Helland's civil rights story

  • 0
Council Bluffs Public Library

The Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

 Nonpareil file photo

Breaking Free from Rigid Boxes: From the Outside Looking In: Marion Helland, Nine Decades of Civil Rights Service

The Council Bluffs Public Library will host Diana Koppen on Jan. 28 as she shares her mothers’ story on civil rights from 1965.

Koppens' mother, Marion Helland, was born in Iowa in the 1920s to Norwegian immigrants. She learned how to celebrate differences between others and advocate for those who were seen as outsiders, a press release said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“By becoming an elementary school teacher, she found her avenue for pursuing equality by opening her students’ eyes to the discrimination that permeated the world around them,” the release said. “Her lessons about the reality of racism and the need for critical analysis worked to change the one-sided narrative of segregation, which had long been impressed on young minds.”

People are also reading…

In 1965, Helland moved down to the segregated American South after responding to an ad stating “Teachers WANTED to Teach FREEDOM.”

“There she began her lifelong commitment to social justice, documenting her life's work in 50 boxes of journals and photographs,” the release said.

Koppens presentation will begin at 2 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Library, 400 Willow Ave. For more information visit bit.ly/3Xr8DFw or call 712-323-7553 ext. 5427.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best lake towns to live in

The best lake towns to live in

Each corner of the United States has nationally — and sometimes internationally — renowned lake towns. Here's a look at some of the best, based on six areas: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rude behaviors to avoid at the gym

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert