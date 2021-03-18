Library to present "Joan & Bette, Bette & Joan" virtual musical

For the month of March, in honor of Women’s History Month, the Council Bluffs Library will host Jillann Gabrielle, singing her personal arrangement of “Joan & Bette, Bette & Joan” virtually from Illinois at 6:30 p.m. March 30.

Gabrielle does an original one-woman musical featuring Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. Joan and Bette, iconic superstars of the silver screen during the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and beyond find themselves in Purgatory where they are serving time in the same body.

Gabrielle is a skilled cabaret and musical theatre singer, actress, and comedienne as well as creator/writer/producer and actress. She founded Paradise Productions in 1989 and has had many incarnations through the years as producer, director and now writer for the musical stage and screen.

She offers performances to art centers, theatres, libraries, senior centers and private gatherings. In addition to “Joan and Bette,” she also has several other musicals such as “Princess Di” and “Jackie O.”

Attend this live Zoom event either at the library in Meeting Room B or from your home via Zoom for March 30. The program is free and open to the public and has been made possible with help from the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation.

A face mask is required for all attending in person, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, contact the library at 712-323-7553 ext. 132.