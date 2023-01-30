Library's civil rights program rescheduled

The Council Bluffs Public Library will host Diana Koppen on Feb. 11 as she shares her mothers’ story on civil rights from 1965.

The program, titled "Breaking Free from Rigid Boxes: From the Outside Looking In: Marion Helland, Nine Decades of Civil Rights Service," was previously set for Jan. 28, but was rescheduled due to the weather forecast.

Koppens’ mother, Marion Helland, was born in Iowa in the 1920s to Norwegian immigrants. She learned how to celebrate differences between others and advocate for those who were seen as outsiders, a press release said.

“By becoming an elementary school teacher, she found her avenue for pursuing equality by opening her students’ eyes to the discrimination that permeated the world around them,” the release said. “Her lessons about the reality of racism and the need for critical analysis worked to change the one-sided narrative of segregation, which had long been impressed on young minds.”

In 1965, Helland moved down to the segregated American South after responding to an ad stating “Teachers WANTED to Teach FREEDOM.”

“There she began her lifelong commitment to social justice, documenting her life’s work in 50 boxes of journals and photographs,” the release said.

Koppens presentation will begin at 2 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Library, 400 Willow Ave. For more information visit bit.ly/3Xr8DFw or call 712-323-7553 ext. 5427.