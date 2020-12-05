Make December a great month for the pets in your family

This holiday season, the Midlands Humane Society is participating in the “Empty the Shelters” Bissell Pet Foundation adoption event. It will last Dec. 9-13 (regular hours apply and appointments are required). Selected cats and dogs will have a $25 adoption fee. Thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation who make up a good share of the difference in cost from our regular adoption fees.

We do encourage all potential adopters to really think about adopting a pet before making it final. A good way is to walk through the decision about adopting by using the three “C’s”: consideration, cost and compassion.

Consideration: Consider if now is a good time to adopt a pet. Did you talk to your family about adoption? Does everyone agree on the pet? Who will care for the pet? Where will the pet live — in a kennel, a bedroom, free range? If you’re getting a puppy, are you ready to go outside multiple times per day for it to go potty? Do you have the time and energy for training? Do you have areas for cats to climb, hide out to relax and a sunny window for them to perch upon?

Cost: Are you prepared to financially care for a pet? Are you only getting a pet because you got it for free through social media or from a shelter with a reduced fee adoption?