Mercy maternity center gets new look, new equipment

CHI Health Mercy Hospital has put a new face on its maternity center.
The hospital has renovated seven of its maternity suites, said Joanna Smith, director of the center. Wall and floor coverings and décor have been updated throughout the unit.
“We did mainly labor and delivery rooms first,” she said. “They really can do everything in one room. The rest are post-partum and gynecology.”
The upgrade makes for a nicer stay for moms, said Dr. Meaghan Shanahan, obstetrician-gynecologist.
“Our patients deserve to have a nice place to be having their babies,” she said.
The rooms have been given a complete makeover, Smith said.
“We gutted the rooms and started over,” she said. “We’re looking more for like a hotel experience.”
The rooms were outfitted with new furnishings and floor coverings and equipped with mini-fridges, Smith said.
“Another thing we’ve done is hidden our medical equipment,” she said.
Small equipment is stored in cubby holes covered by miniature “barn doors.”
Bathrooms were equipped with tubs with whirlpools, Smith said. They can be used for pain management, as well as relaxation. Water temperature can be set from a smart phone, and showers can be voice-activated. All moms receive a robe and slippers they can take home with them after their stay.
“We have the creams, the shampoos and all that in there,” she said.
There is also a countertop and sink in the suite where babies can be bathed and a sofa bed where a support person can sleep.
Hard flooring has been installed in the suites and hallways. It doesn’t absorb germs as much as carpet does and is easier to clean, Smith said.
The unit’s security has been enhanced, Shanahan said. The security cameras have been replaced with new ones, and images from all of them show up on one of the monitors at the nurses station.
“We’ve always been a locked unit,” she said.
Caesarian sections are done in an operating room inside the unit, she said.
The unit’s special care nursery has now been equipped with a ventilator and a telehealth monitor, Smith said.
“We are equipped to handle three babies with Level 2 care,” she said. “We are hooked up to the Bergan Mercy NICU. Also, (nurse practitioners) from Bergan Mercy are licensed in Iowa.”
Newborns who need special care usually have irregular breathing, Smith said.
“If they’re on the ventilator for 24 hours, they usually straighten out, and we don’t have to separate families,” she said.
The telehealth option means a provider at Bergan Mercy can be consulted without the mother and baby being separated, Shanahan said.
There are new, larger monitors in front of the nurses station, with one showing the heartbeats of mothers and unborn babies, one showing the view from all of the unit’s security cameras and one showing the operating room schedule, Smith said. Mothers can be given sticky pads to wear on their tummies that send signals to a wireless transmitter, which relays the data to the heartbeat monitor.
“They can get up and walk without wires,” she said.
“Even if the patients are not in their room, they are still on our monitor,” Shanahan said. “It’s a team effort: Everybody is working together to make sure everyone on the unit is doing alright.”