Mercy maternity center gets new look, new equipment

“We have the creams, the shampoos and all that in there,” she said.

There is also a countertop and sink in the suite where babies can be bathed and a sofa bed where a support person can sleep.

Hard flooring has been installed in the suites and hallways. It doesn’t absorb germs as much as carpet does and is easier to clean, Smith said.

The unit’s security has been enhanced, Shanahan said. The security cameras have been replaced with new ones, and images from all of them show up on one of the monitors at the nurses station.

“We’ve always been a locked unit,” she said.

Caesarian sections are done in an operating room inside the unit, she said.

The unit’s special care nursery has now been equipped with a ventilator and a telehealth monitor, Smith said.

“We are equipped to handle three babies with Level 2 care,” she said. “We are hooked up to the Bergan Mercy NICU. Also, (nurse practitioners) from Bergan Mercy are licensed in Iowa.”

Newborns who need special care usually have irregular breathing, Smith said.