Methodist Jennie Edmundson's goal of excellent, competent and compassionate medical care remains unchanged

Council Bluffs was a mere 40 years old in what has become the city’s 175-year history when Jennie Edmundson Hospital was founded in 1886. It was the fledgling community’s first hospital.
The medical facility that was to grow with the community for 135 years was established initially by the Women’s Christian Association in a five-room cottage at 312 Williams St. after a young woman was forced to deliver her baby in the city jail, the only shelter available.
Growth and expansion were rapid. Just one year after its founding the hospital moved to a house leased from Dr. P.J. McMahon. In 1889, Jennie Edmundson’s nursing school, the first such school west of the Mississippi River, was opened.
Continuing its growth trend, the WCA purchased land where the hospital is currently located in 1905 with the help of a $50,000 donation from James Edmundson, a Council Bluffs attorney, teacher and real estate broker. Edmundson’s donation came with the stipulation that the hospital be named in honor of his wife. On Feb. 12, 1907, patients were moved from the house leased from McMahon to the hospital that had been constructed at 933 E. Pierce St.
Jennie Edmundson’s first major addition at the Pierce Street location came in the late 1920’s with construction of F Wing. It remains as the oldest section of the building still standing.
Edmundson, the hospital’s initial benefactor, continued his role in the facility’s history by leaving a $225,000 bequest to the hospital when he died in 1933. His bequest carried a simple request: He asked that a bouquet of roses be placed under his wife’s portrait on her birthday each year. Honoring Edmundson’s request became one of the hospital’s unbroken traditions.
In 1994, Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital affiliated with Nebraska Methodist Health System, becoming Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Regardless of the name, the hospital has continued to add to a list of “firsts” in the years that followed it becoming the Council Bluffs’ first hospital. Those included in its first 125 years:
• Offering the first nursing school west of the Mississippi River, a school that continued until 1997.
• The hospital was the first in the region to use antibiotics in the treatment and control of infectious diseases.
• The hospital was the first provider in southwest Iowa to open a cardiac catheterization lab.
• It was the first in southwest Iowa to offer single-vessel angioplasty.
• The hospital was the first in southwest Iowa to implement a cardiac rehab service.
• It was the first provider in southwest Iowa to establish an accredited cancer care program and open a Breast Health Center.
• Becoming the first provider in southwest Iowa to offer radiation oncology.
• MJE was the first provider in southwest Iowa to establish a sleep center.
• It was the first hospital in southwest Iowa to open an advanced wound care center.
Steve Baumert, who has served as the hospital’s president and CEO since 2007, said the list of first has grown since 2011 when MJE marked its 125th anniversary. In 2014, the hospital opened the first certified chest pain center as well as the first primary stroke center. In 2016, MJE built a vault and added a linear accelerator for the radiation oncology unit.
And in 2020 in the midst of an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, opened, in June, the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza, offering a medical office building that is home to primary care and women’s health providers as well as imaging and urgent care services. In December, the women and newborns unit dedicated to women’s services on the main hospital’s fifth floor was opened.
Dave Burd, who will become MJE’s president and CEO July 1 with Baumert’s retirement, said the hospital’s directors just approved a three-year strategic plan for 2021-2023 and are preparing to revisit the hospital’s master facilities plan.
The goal of providing excellent, competent and compassionate medical care remains unchanged.