Methodist Jennie Edmundson's goal of excellent, competent and compassionate medical care remains unchanged

Council Bluffs was a mere 40 years old in what has become the city’s 175-year history when Jennie Edmundson Hospital was founded in 1886. It was the fledgling community’s first hospital.

The medical facility that was to grow with the community for 135 years was established initially by the Women’s Christian Association in a five-room cottage at 312 Williams St. after a young woman was forced to deliver her baby in the city jail, the only shelter available.

Growth and expansion were rapid. Just one year after its founding the hospital moved to a house leased from Dr. P.J. McMahon. In 1889, Jennie Edmundson’s nursing school, the first such school west of the Mississippi River, was opened.

Continuing its growth trend, the WCA purchased land where the hospital is currently located in 1905 with the help of a $50,000 donation from James Edmundson, a Council Bluffs attorney, teacher and real estate broker. Edmundson’s donation came with the stipulation that the hospital be named in honor of his wife. On Feb. 12, 1907, patients were moved from the house leased from McMahon to the hospital that had been constructed at 933 E. Pierce St.