Temperatures are on the rise as we have quickly flown through the first quarter of 2023, and before we know it, we will be soaking up all the sunshine and summer nights as possible. With warmer weather fast approaching, it is important to bring awareness to the risk of your beloved cat or dog becoming infected with heartworm disease and what you can do to prevent it from happening in the first place.

The American Heartworm Society says “Heartworm disease is a serious and potentially fatal disease in pets in the United States and many other parts of the world. It is caused by foot-long worms that live in the heart, lungs and associated blood vessels of affected pets, causing severe lung disease, heart failure and damage to other organs in the body.”

Heartworm disease is transmitted when a mosquito bites and consumes blood from an infected animal, which then causes the mosquito to also become infected. When the infected mosquito bites another dog, cat or wild animal like a coyote or fox, the infective larvae enter the new host through the bite wound. It takes approximately six months for a larva to develop into a mature adult heartworm, and once mature they can survive five to seven years in dogs and two to three years in cats. Unfortunately, symptoms may not be present in your pet until the later stages of this disease, which can include a persistent cough, fatigue, lack of appetite and weight loss.

As early symptoms are hard to detect, it is necessary to have your pet tested annually, even if your pet is on year-round prevention. For more information on when to start heartworm preventative on your pet or if your pet needs to have a heartworm test, owners should contact their primary veterinarian.

Nobody wants to hear that their pet has been diagnosed with heartworm, but the great news is that most dogs and cats can be successfully treated and make a full recovery. My own dog, Riggs, came to MHS with a large dog transport from southern states in 2017. Shortly after he arrived, he was diagnosed with heartworm disease and underwent treatment while in the shelter. He recovered and has since been living a normal life and even gets excited when I pull out his monthly preventative.

As a pet parent, you want nothing more than to do right by your furry friend. Now is the time to schedule that appointment with your veterinarian to get a heartworm test and preventative to keep your dog’s heart and lungs happy and healthy!

MHS Pets of the Week:

Levi is a 7-month-old neutered male Husky mix. He is an excitable guy who just wants to run, jump and play. He only needs a short break before he’s ready to get right back to it!

Rocky is a 4-month-old Great Dane/Lab mix who is full to the brim of energy and can’t wait to join an active family. He is a big sweetheart just looking for someone who will dedicate time to his training.

Bud Bud is a 6-year-old Domestic Shorthair who has a very unique look. He has an adorable underbite that doesn’t bother him one bit but he may benefit from regular brushing. He is a laid back guy who looks forward to getting his head scratches and play time.

Copper is a 2-year-old male New Zealand rabbit. He is a nice guy who has had some socializing and handling but would benefit from even more. He loves his banana treats and looks forward to his next snack time.

MHS is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can look at our available pets online by visiting our website online at midlandshumanesociety.org and, while you’re there, check out our upcoming Discs for Dogs and Annual Gala event information.