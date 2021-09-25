MHS: Take the time to show pets you love them

5. Play more games. Playing games is an effective stress reliever for you and provides your pets with both mental and physical benefits. To keep your pet from getting bored, find a few activities (such as fetch, hide-and-seek, and scent games) that you enjoy playing with each other. 6. Help him conquer his fears. In animals, fear manifests itself in several ways, ranging from shutting down to retreating to appearing aggressive. We don’t often work on our pets’ fears (or even notice them) unless it becomes a problem for us. Enhance your pet’s quality of life by vowing to change that this year. If you don’t know where to start, consider hiring a behavior consultant who can help figure out your pet’s specific needs. There are many online resources to check out as well.