Midlands: Allow your newly adopted pet to acclimate to his new home

You’ve been thinking of adding a new furry family member to your home. That’s great – we thank you for letting a rescue pet join your home. On the flip side, maybe you weren’t planning to adopt a new pet, but a neighbor or distant uncle wants to rehome a pet they own, and you agree to take it in.

For either of these scenarios, we hope it’s a match made in heaven and things move along smoothly and everyone is happy and healthy. But — what if it’s not? What if the dog won’t stop barking or chases the cat? Maybe the dog eats your new shoes or growls at your neighbor. What if the cat hides under the bed for days on end and won’t eat much?

The best advice we can provide is to give your pet (and your family) some time.

It can take weeks, and sometimes months, for a new pet to acclimate to any new surroundings. Keep in mind, your home may be the first, third or fifth home it’s had. Each time, they must get used to new sights, sounds and routines. When in doubt or you think your pet may be sick or hurt, always consult your veterinarian.

In the animal rescue world, there is a commonly understood rule known as the 3-3-3 Rule, which describes very common scenarios new adopters of dogs (and to a degree, cats) can experience in the first 3 days, 3 weeks and 3 months after adopting a pet.

In the first three days, your new dog may become overwhelmed with his new surroundings and may not be comfortable enough to be himself. Don’t be alarmed if he doesn’t want to eat for the first couple of days, many dogs don’t eat when they are stressed. He may shut down and want to curl up in his crate or under the table. He may be scared and unsure of what is going on or he may test you to see what he can get away with, kind of like a teenager.

After three weeks, he’s starting to settle in, feel more comfortable and realize this may be his forever home. He has figured out his environment and getting into the routine that you have set. He lets his guard down and may start showing his real personality. Behavior issues may start showing and this is your time to be a strong pack leader and show him what is right and wrong.

After three months, your dog is comfortable in his home. You have built trust and a true bond with your dog, which gives him a complete sense of security with you. He is set in his routine and will come to expect his dinner at his usual time.

The 3-3-3 Rule is a guideline. You may experience similar behaviors in less or more time. In fact, it can take up to six months for a pet to really understand his new home and experience total comfort. This next tip is incredibly important. The first thing most people want to do is show off their new pet to everyone they know. We encourage you to take it slow, as your new pet is experiencing many new feelings. He may have been through a lot, such as losing his family, having been abandoned to a shelter, or on the run as a stray. This is all very stressful and your pet needs time, so give it to him.

Midlands Humane Society is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday. We are closed on the third Wednesday of each month for trainings and meetings.