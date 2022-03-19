Midlands Humane Society: Adoption and adventure go hand in paw at gala

With just two months to go before the Midlands Humane Society celebrates with fellow animal lovers at our annual gala, we want to make sure you know how to get in on all the action.

You may be asking yourself, “Didn’t you just have your gala this past fall?” The answer is yes — we did. Because of concerns and uncertainty over Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, we altered how we held this beloved annual event. In case you missed it, MHS celebrated our 2020 Gala virtually in September that year and we continued on with this event in September in 2021, although we were able to have it in person at that time, with many Covid-19 considerations in place to help keep people safe.

For 2022, we are moving this annual event back to its normal May timeframe and it will be held at the Mid-America Center on Friday, May 13. The evening begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. As in years’ past, we will have a wine pull, flower sales, numerous silent and live auction prizes to bid on, an engaging emcee, speakers, a fantastic Animal Fashion Show and a heartwarming video.

We look forward to spending time with other “animal lovers” and sharing our combined passions to protect and nurture companion animals in need and enrich the lives of people who love them. You can get your tickets now by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org or directly at one.bidpal.net/mhsgala2022/welcome.

We are also seeking sponsors for this event. We have seven levels of sponsorship, ranging from our Presenting Paw Sponsor, Diamond Paw Sponsor, Gold Paw Sponsor, Silver Paw Sponsor, Bronze Paw Sponsor, Patron and Champion level sponsors. These sponsorships offer anywhere from two seats to two tables, along with varying levels of recognition. MHS Gala Sponsorships are a terrific way to let everyone know you support helping animals in need get their second chances while completing families who are looking for a pet to join their household!

Stay tuned — we will continue to share more information about this event as it draws nearer.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Fae is a 1-year-old spayed female Belgian Malinois. She is a high-drive breed and needs an adopter who has experience with this type of dog. She needs a lot of exercise to keep her from getting bored.

Fae came to us as a stray that had been running at large for a few days but has proven to be a good girl. She does possess a high prey drive, so no cats or other small animals. She would also do best with older kids as she can be protective of her toys.

Keep in mind that a Belgian Malinois is a working dog and who thrives on activity and overcoming challenges. It is a medium-sized athletic breed with a body built for endurance. It is also known to be highly intelligent, alert and sensitive.

Smokey is a 4-year-old neutered male domestic short hair who was surrendered to MHS when his owner could no longer care for him. This big boy is a big lover, and we think he would love to snuggle up on the couch with you for movie night.

We are unsure if he has previously lived with other animals.

Zeus is a 2-year-old neutered male pitbull mix and is a sweet, but very shy guy looking for a laid-back home where he can acclimate at his own pace. He needs more time than most dogs to warm up to new people and feel comfortable. Once he feels safe, he is ready to party.

Zeus loves to zoom and play with toys, and he is the ultimate snuggler. Caution — he will try to be a lap dog! We recommend kids at least 12 years old or an adult only home for Zeus. He needs a family that can be patient with him, while giving him space if needed.

Zeus must be the only pet in the home and we recommend outside supervision. He may need to be leashed outside regardless of a fence. He must be adopted to a city without a breed ban.

Lana is a 10-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS in early February. Lana’s old owners described her as a “friendly and talkative, independent, lap cat.” Lana would do best in a home with no other cats.

To see all the available pets at the Midlands Humane Society, just visit our website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. We also have cats available for adoption at the Council Bluffs PetSmart location and North 73rd Plaza in Omaha.