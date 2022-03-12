Midlands Humane Society: Be a responsible pet owner and license your pets

If you live inside the city limits of Council Bluffs, the clock is ticking to license your cats and dogs and be compliant with city laws.

A license must be bought/renewed each year for cats and dogs owned by city residents. Both dog and cat licenses may be purchased, without penalty, until end of business day on March 14 each year. A $15 penalty will be assessed to each license sold on or after March 15 each year.

Licenses purchased for new pets will be sold for 1/2 price when purchased on or after July 1. All dogs and cats more than 6 months old must be licensed and dog and cat licenses can be purchased by taking the pet’s current rabies vaccination records to the Animal Control Division office located at 1020 Railroad Ave, Ste. B. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

License tags purchased after Dec. 1, 2014, are permanent tags. Animal Control will simply renew this tag each year, and not issue a new tag unless your original becomes lost or destroyed. Please note, there is a $5 fee for a replacement tag.

A city of Council Bluffs resident is allowed to own six cats/dogs. However, you may not own any more than four of one kind. For example, you can own four dogs and two cats, but not 5 dogs and 1 cat. If you have more than four dogs or four cats, a cattery and kennel license must be completed, submitted and approved.

If you are a Pottawattamie County resident, you will follow slightly different rules. Keep in mind that all dogs owned in unincorporated areas of Pottawattamie County still must be licensed. Licensing for dogs can be done in one-, two- or three-year increments with fees ranging from $8 to $66 (depending on whether the animal is intact or altered).

For your convenience, you may also download a copy of the County Dog License Application and mail it along with: Copy of your dog(s) current rabies vaccination certificate(s); proof of spay/neuter, if applicable; check or money order for the amount due, payable to Pottawattamie County Treasurer. Include a self-addressed stamped envelope and mail your completed application(s) to Pottawattamie County Public Health, Attention: Animal Control, 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

Residents may also obtain their licenses in person during regular business hours at Pottawattamie County Public Health. Take note, there is a penalty fee after Feb. 14 which is $10 per household.

There are many valid reasons to license your pets and we present some explanations here in greater detail.

Here are five reasons to license your pet. Depending on where you live and how your animal control and/or shelters work, not each one of the following will be applicable.

1. It’s the law — In most states, it’s mandatory that pet owners have their pets licensed. If you get caught without a license, which can and does happen, you may be hit with a hefty fine. Pets must have a renewed license each year (sometimes this can be extended for longer, for example if you live in the county), which must be displayed on them at all times.

2. Finding a missing pet — A license tag helps animal control and shelters quickly identify your pet and get him back to you safely. If your pet is found wandering the streets, a rescue organization/shelter or vet office can easily look up your pet via its license identifying number.

3. License cost is less than the fine — If a city official finds your pet without a license, you can end up paying a fee.

4. Licensing helps ensure your pet is safe — A pet cannot be licensed unless it is properly vaccinated. A Good Samaritan will be much more likely to want to handle and care for your missing pup if they know that it is healthy.

4. License fees support many local animal shelters — The annual fee that you pay to license your pet can help keep shelters running and supports the work of your local animal control (this can vary by location). By paying to properly ID your dog, you are helping to feed and house stray dogs and cats found on the streets within your city or county.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic: Edmond is a 5-month-old neutered male Lab/Shar Pei mix. This young boy has the cutest squishy face, and he loves to soak up attention! He will need some work on his basic training to get a good solid routine for potty training.

He would make a great play buddy and addition to the family.

Stella is a 6-year-old spayed female domestic short hair. This quiet, sleepy girl has successfully lived with other animals but prefers that they are laid-back like her. She has lived with children but will need a slow introduction so older kids may be best.

She takes time to warm up to new environments so she is looking for a patient owner who can let her come out of her shell at her own pace. She is a big love bug and wants all the head scratches. Stella is also front declawed.

Daisy is a 1-year-old spayed female Catahoula mix. She is full of energy and ready to play! If you are looking for a hiking buddy or a running partner, she would be a great fit with some training.

Meg is a 10-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS as a stray in early February. Meg was adopted and returned due to inappropriate urination. She may be best suited for a home where she can be a barn/garage cat. We think she prefers to live outdoors, so this situation would probably be the best for her.

She is sweet, but shy around people she does not know. Also, she does not mind dogs and cats, but she likes to keep her distance.

Visit midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt to see all the adoptable pets at Midands Humane Society.