Midlands Humane Society: Celebrate National Cat Lovers Month this holiday season

The month of December brings many different celebrations; Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are just some of the holidays that folks are preparing for, but what many people don’t know is that December is also known as National Cat Lovers Month. A month to honor your sassy, independent, beautiful, intelligent fluff balls for the role they play in your life.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, there are 79 million owned cats in the United States with just over 45% of American households owning a feline friend. There has been a 4% increase in cats owned since 2018 and a 17% increase in households owning cats in the past 10 years. Cats are a popular choice as companions as they are typically lower maintenance than other pets, are usually quiet, and their purrs and biscuit making skills can lower anxiety and reduce stress.

Owning a cat is not a new phenomenon, with many scientific studies suggesting that the domestication of cats happened several thousand years ago. Clues to this were found in 1983, when archeologists in Cypress found a cat’s jawbone dating back 8,000 years. Then in 2004, another unearthing in Cypress of a cat deliberately buried with a human pushed the domestication date back another 1,500 years. Now, some scientists are even stating that cats were first deemed worthy companions even 12,000 years ago. Ancient Egyptians and Romans held cats in high reverence, using them as symbols for protection, liberty and love.

While many domesticated cats are living their best life in a loving home, due to the overpopulation issue in the U.S., up to 3.2 million cats enter shelters each year according to the ASPCA. Cats come to MHS as strays or as owner relinquishments for reasons related to a variety of circumstances. This can include an owner having too many animals in the home, housing restrictions, behavior/personality trait conflicts or financial issues. MHS is no exception, taking in thousands of cats each year that wait patiently for their chance to be adopted by a fellow cat lover.

During National Cat Lovers Month, give yourself and your cat the gift of your time and attention. During the extra busy holiday season, try to prioritize time to stop and enjoy the little moments with your furry friend and to appreciate the joy they bring you. If you have any extra room in your home and your heart to welcome another cat companion, please consider adopting. If you don’t want to take on the extra responsibilities of owning a cat but still want to make a difference, you can celebrate National Cat Lovers Month by giving a lifesaving gift to MHS for our year end fundraising campaign, Bark Friday. With a goal of raising $50,000 by Dec. 31, your donation will help MHS continue to protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of people who love them in 2023 and beyond. For more information, visit our website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org or email inquiries to mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Sideris, Inc.:

Brock is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair that arrived as a stray in November. He is a very affectionate boy that can’t wait to shower you with love the second you walk into his room, where he is successfully living with other cats. He will make a great cuddle buddy and would love to curl up with you on the couch as you binge watch your favorite holiday movies.

Ollie is a 6-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair who starts off a little shy with new people but comes out of his shell quickly with some soft words and head scratches. He is your typical curious kitten who is ready to play with all the toys in his new home.

William is a 6-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is a very laid back dude that prefers to nap his day away in a comfy spot when not playing with his favorite wand toy. He is successfully living in one of our cat colonies and we think would do just fine in a home with new feline friends.

Nebbie is a 3 year old neutered male domestic shorthair who loves to be the center of attention. He is a cuddly boy who will make a great lap cat for his new owner. He is also living in one of our cat colonies successfully and would be okay in a home with existing cats.

For more information on our available pets, you can visit our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt or stop in on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. Select dogs have an adoption fee of just $50 in the hopes of finding them a home for the holiday.