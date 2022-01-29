Midlands Humane Society: February is right around the corner – order your Wag-A-Gram today!

With all the stressors that we’re under daily, wouldn’t it be nice to get/give a gift that brings joy, especially this Valentine’s Day? Consider giving one that is easy to purchase and one that is remembered long after the holiday is over. It is the time once again for the Midlands Humane Society Annual Wag-A-Grams Valentine’s Day fundraiser.

It is so easy to arrange for a Wag-A-Gram for your spouse, your parent, your child, a friend, co-worker, girlfriend, or boyfriend. All you need to do is go to the Midlands Humane Society website, midlandshumanesociety.org or our Facebook page and find the appropriate link, click and the process is super simple. After following all the ordering steps, you will receive an email to confirm the order and where you will enter all the recipient details.

For just $45, we will make you the hero for this day of love!

You can even include an adorable plush stuffed dog toy when you add another $15 donation to your purchase. Imagine the smile on your loved one’s face when an adorable “Canine Cupid” comes through the door delivering a frosted sugar cookie, long-stemmed rose, and personalized greeting card.

This Valentine’s Day fundraiser allows us to help the homeless or surrendered animals that show up as strays to Midlands. Remember, we make sure all animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to going to the adoption floor. Not to mention, we provide compassionate care all the while the animal is housed at Midlands.

All Wag-A-Gram deliveries will be made from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. If you prefer to order your Wag-A-Gram in person, you can do so at our organization at 1020 Railroad Avenue, Council Bluffs. For those who have purchased a Wag-A-Gram in the past, they can attest that it was an incredibly unique gift that their loved ones remember the entire year and talk about often.

It’s no secret that past recipients eagerly await their “Doggy Delivery” and Valentine’s Day goodies each year. These deliveries are the highlight and envy of the office. To receive one is a truly special experience and everyone will want to know, “How did you arrange that?” If you have a question about a delivery destination or the process, please let us know. It is the purchaser’s responsibility to ensure that a delivery can be made to the business, school, hospital, home, etc. where the gift is to be sent.

Do you own a business or know someone that does and are looking for an amazing Valentine gift for their staff to show your appreciation? Midlands will deliver an extra special Wag-A-Gram to local companies as a treat to the staff. For this fundraiser, Midlands will bring 2-3 puppies, kittens, or baby bunnies for your staff to interact with at a cost of $200 for 30 minutes of playtime. We would be happy to talk about these Company Wag-A-Grams in greater detail. Contact me more information at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.

Midlands Pets of the Week are brought to you by Petco Love:

Scout is a 10-year-old, spayed female Lab mix. She is a good girl who would prefer a quiet home to relax in for her senior years. She can be a bit of an escape artist when outdoors but should do well with close supervision.

Elfie is a friendly 2-year-old young lady who is curious and enjoys exploring. She arrived at Midlands Humane Society as a stray so unfortunately, we don’t any background on her, but she is friendly and affectionate.

Alexandria is a 5-year-old spayed female Domestic Shorthair who was surrendered to Midlands in late October. She is an independent and playful girl who needs a patient owner who can give her the space she needs when she asks for it, so we recommend older children in the home. She is front declawed, so will need to be an indoor kitty.

Brooks is a lovable guy who is 7 years old and ready to bring love and hugs into your life. He was surrendered to Midlands because he wasn’t getting along with the other male dog in the house, so we do think he would do best with easy going female dog or as the only fur baby.

See all the adoptable pets at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.