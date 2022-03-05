Midlands Humane Society: For National Employee Appreciation Day, don’t forget those working at area animal shelters

Midlands Humane Society is a proud partner of the Bissell Pet Foundation. Over the last few years, we have participated in several Empty the Shelters adoption events with them, allowing us to offer reduced-fee adoptions at our shelter.

There is a real person behind the Bissell Pet Foundation and her name is Cathy Bissell. We watch her stories on Facebook and see all the wonderful projects she works on in the animal rescue world, one being the transport of animals from overcrowded shelters to shelters with open kennels or helping remove animals from danger during natural disasters.

A recent blog posted by Cathy Bissell got me thinking — hopefully it gets everyone thinking. She starts by acknowledging that this Friday is National Employee Appreciation Day. Cathy said, “I can’t help but think of the thousands of animal care staff in shelters across the country that have had a tough couple of years. In 2019, we could never have anticipated what the following two years would look like for animal shelters. But one thing is for sure, shelter staff–often first responders–are heroes.”

Cathy expressed concern about Facebook posts stigmatizing animal shelters.

“Labeling municipal shelters as ‘kill shelters’ is literally driving the public away from them. These messages are also hurtful for shelter staff, the vast majority of which are first responders and heroes,” she said, noting, “to truly help shelter staff, we all must get behind them. If the public is upset that their shelter is a ‘kill shelter,’ why would they visit, get involved, or interact with staff that ‘kills’ animals? This type of language needs to stop for the sake of the animals and the people caring for them. We can achieve our goal without divisive language.”

Cathy said shelters should be transparent about euthanasia rates, but that with the help of the community shelters can ensure positive outcomes for pets.

“For National Employee Appreciation Day, let’s all commit to helping shelter staff to get pets adopted by supporting them,” she said. “Let’s welcome the community into animal shelters with the truth, not sensationalized messaging. I believe we will get to a place where every pet has a home through honesty, kindness, and support. Let’s do this for the animals and the people caring for them. Until every pet has a home.”

Midlands Humane Society has been incredibly fortunate over the past couple of years to call ourselves a “no-kill shelter” but it takes a lot of work, creativity, time, passion and partners to get there, let alone stay “no-kill.” The benchmark to be considered “no-kill” means that we are able to save and rehome 90% of the animals who reach our doors. This statistic is thanks to our amazing community who adopts animals from us and is overwhelmingly positive regarding Midlands on social media and shares our adoptable animals.

Your support for our fundraising events and unwavering “yes” answers to our online pleas for donations is so appreciated. We have an incredible volunteer board of directors and many partners across the spectrum (businesses, veterinarians, children, and families) who support us in many ways. MHS also has a robust volunteer team that helps care for the animals, assists with events and building and grounds upkeep.

But many shelters are not so lucky.

They may struggle due to geographic location or community leaders who don’t listen or understand. There are many reasons certain shelters intake huge numbers of animals (oftentimes more than the number of kennel spaces available) or that to many than staff can reasonably care for each day. For them, the road is incredibly difficult. Please give support to the shelters in your area and encourage friends and family around the country to do the same.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Urgent Pet Care: Indi is a 1-year-old spayed female shepherd/hound who is full of energy and ready to join her new family! She will benefit from training classes to help her with her basic obedience but should make a great addition to most families.

Andromeda is a 9-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who was surrendered to Midlands in early February. Andromeda has previously lived with dogs and primarily ignored them. She also has lived with cats and behaved fine.

She is an independent cat who is as happy with attention as with sunning herself in a window just watching the world pass by.

Peaches, a 3-year-old spayed female pit bull is the happiest girl. She is full of energy and ready to play all day. Peaches would make a great adventure partner for someone, as she loves to get out and explore. Due to the breed ban, Peaches must be adopted outside Council Bluffs city limits.

Espen is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived at the Midlands Humane Society in mid-December. Espen’s previous owners described her as fearful, yet independent and active.

Espen was previously an outdoor cat but did well with other cats. She is terrified of dogs and children. Placing her in the right home will be key to her success.

There are still two days left to enjoy National Adoption Weekend with PetSmart, thanks to PetSmart Charities. This is a great time to adopt an amazing pet and help animal shelters at the same time. Midlands Humane Society has cats available most every day at the Council Bluffs PetSmart location and the PetSmart at 72nd and Sorensen Streets in Omaha.

Midlands Humane Society is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday. We are closed on the third Wednesday of each month for trainings and meetings. Make sure you like us and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter so you can stay up to date on the latest events, animal stories and see adoptable pets.