Midlands Humane Society: Fun facts about calico cats

MHS sees a fair share of calico and tortoiseshell cats coming through the shelter and they catch the eye of many adopters with their stunning black, white and orange coats. While they are not an actual breed of cat and are just described by their fur pattern and color, many of these cats do tend to have a sassy and sweet personality. What you might be surprised to hear is that most of the calico and tortoiseshell you have seen in your lifetime are female.

Male calico cats are extremely rare with 99.9% of the population being female, and the reason for this boils down to genetics. The X chromosome carries the color determining gene, and for a female calico or tortoiseshell kitten to be born she would need one X chromosome from a parent with orange coloring, and another X chromosome from the other parent with black coloring. Due to males having XY chromosomes, you can see why it is so rare for males to have this specific coat type. Now there is still a 0.1% chance of a male calico or tortoiseshell kitten due to chromosome mutations, chimerism (the merging of embryos in utero), or Klinefelter Syndrome, where a kitten is born with XXY chromosomes. If a male is born, he will also most likely be sterile, preventing future litters of male calico kittens. Therefore, male kittens born with orange, white and black fur are called the “unicorns” of the feline world due to their rarity.

Midlands Humane Society opened in January 2015 and has seen several thousand animals from the community, and yet there has not been a single male calico or tortoiseshell kitten in the building. When staff was asked if they themselves have had the chance to see one of these “unicorns”, the answer was almost a unanimous “No, but I would love to!” Dr. Farrington, MHS’ Head Veterinarian, has seen her fair share of animals during her 12-year tenure as a shelter veterinarian and can count on just one hand the amount of male calico cats she has come across. If you are one of the select few to own a male calico cat, then you are one in 3,000!

If you are interested in adopting a calico or tortoiseshell cat, Midlands Humane Society has plenty that are ready to find their forever homes today.

MHS will be at PetSmart in Council Bluffs on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with adoptable animals. Keep an eye on the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page for more information on the furry friends that will be joining in on the fun for the final days of National Adoption Week.

